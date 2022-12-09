ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Walmart is pursuing its own buy now, pay later loans, report says – one year after shoppers accused the retailer of 'killing Christmas' by canceling layaway

By Ben Tobin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJ00D_0jd84fHc00
The Walmart logo is seen outside a Walmart store in Burbank, California, on August 15, 2022

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

  • Walmart-backed fintech venture One is going to offer buy now, pay later loans to Walmart customers as soon as next year, according to The Information
  • The move comes as buy now, pay later loans have become increasingly popular with younger crowds.
  • Walmart currently offers BNPL loans through a partnership with Affirm.

Walmart is about to take another major splash into the financial-services world through its fintech venture, One. It will offer its own buy now, pay later loans to Walmart customers as soon as next year, according to The Information , which spoke with three people familiar with the matter.

This follows One's earlier move to offer banking accounts to Walmart employees . A One spokesman declined to comment when reached by Insider.

The latest development comes as other major retailers, like Apple, are planning to roll out their own buy now, pay later services. BNPL loans have become increasingly popular with Gen Z and younger consumers . These loans typically have low or no fees and offer quick credit approval, and bills can be paid off in four, no-interest installments.

It also comes roughly a year after Walmart customers revolted against the retail giant for abandoning its popular layaway program — where customers paid for gifts over time without incurring extra fees after paying a small deposit to hold an item — before the 2021 holiday season. Instead, Walmart said at the time customers should use its buy-now-pay-later service, which it offers through a partnership with Affirm that dates back to 2019.

With Affirm, there are no hidden or late fees, but some customers can end up paying 10% interest or more on their purchases over the course of a year, depending on their credit rating, according to Walmart . Others may not be eligible because of a lack of approved credit, or simply because their bank isn't connected to Affirm.

"Congrats on killing Christmas for SO MANY families who were DEPENDING on Layaway for Christmas & who do not qualify for Affirm," one Twitter user wrote in response to the move in October 2021.

Walmart may soon reap the benefits of rolling out this new service through its fintech venture. Retailers are already seeing an increase in shoppers turning to buy now, pay later: BNPL orders jumped 85% during Cyber Week, or the period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, compared with the week prior, according to data from Adobe.

Got a tip about Walmart? Ben Tobin can be reached by email at btobin@insider.com or via the encrypted app Signal or text at (703) 498-9171.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 101

Larry Rose
5d ago

I miss Kmart and their layaway, even clearance items were included and if the item was lower priced when you had something on there, you could have it adjusted.

Reply(2)
38
Sharon Gardier
5d ago

what about the people that get denied for the BNPL that's why the layaway helped out people who didn't have allot of money and not so good credit..what about helping them it's always beneficial to the wealthy . Walmart doesn't need a BNPL just bring the dam lay away back

Reply(1)
29
Rose Moore
5d ago

everyone is forgetting what Christmas means? I was happy just get two or less presents now days people are buying to much for kids that don't even play with. teach them the real reason for Christmas.

Reply(4)
23
Related
R.A. Heim

Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Walmart Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Walmart closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, RatherBeShopping.com, and WTAE.com.
Business Insider

Business Insider

777K+
Followers
46K+
Post
469M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy