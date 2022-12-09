Read full article on original website
Brittany Anderson
4d ago
And another one is about to bite the dust ..didn't she learn anything from Cuomo's fall from grace...Those in power pump you up...but when you don't yield the results they want..they bring you down..Cuomo's assignment was to oppose anything Trump said and to create a panic big enough to have people lining up for Bill Gates Experiment on the masses..I guess the extent he had to go to achieve it..was even more than he could stomach..Letticias assignment was to bring down Trump..as she was unable to do it ..and thus begins her fall from grace.
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
NY1
Siena College poll: Voters see long to-do list for Hochul
New York voters have a laundry list of items they want Gov. Kathy Hochul to tackle in 2023 as she begins her first full term following the closest gubernatorial election in the state in a generation. The cost of living, crime and affordable housing are key issues for voters, a...
NY1
New York lawmakers weigh outside income ban in pay raise discussions
New York lawmakers are weighing a ban on outside income as they discuss potentially increasing their salary in a special session of the Legislature. A source on Tuesday confirmed a special session of the Legislature could be held next week, with legislative pay reaching $130,000. New York lawmakers currently earn $110,000.
amny.com
Former Queens legislator Mark Weprin gets new role with Invenergy
One of the country’s leading developers for sustainable energy Invenergy, has named former City Council and Assembly Member Mark S. Weprin as its new vice president of New York governmental affairs. At Invenergy, Weprin will lead the company’s engagement with New York State’s elected officials, governmental agencies and other...
Gov. Hochul voices support for NY lawmaker pay raise as talks resurface
Photo by“Kathy Hochul (52347143752) (3x4a)” by US Department of Labor is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Some state legislators in New York are considering increasing their own salaries, which are funded by taxpayers. Members of the California state legislature are each paid a base salary of $110,000 per year. A previous attempt to raise their salaries to $130,000 per year was rejected by the courts.
Giuliani avoids jail in dispute over payments to ex-wife
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani beat a contempt order and avoided jail Monday in an ongoing dispute over money he owes to his third wife, Judith Giuliani, as part of a divorce settlement reached three years ago. At a brief court hearing, Giuliani said he’s making progress in paying the […]
NY1
Texas anti-abortion law becomes model for climate bill in New York
Brooklyn state Sen. Zellnor Myrie wants to make it easier for New Yorkers to sue oil and gas companies and collect civil damages based on the damage caused by greenhouse gas emissions. And to do so, he's proposed legislation that is modeled after an anti-abortion law in Texas. Myrie on...
Non-affiliated voters pass Republicans for New York state’s second largest voting group
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The red wave that GOP leaders said would take over New York State last month is now receding to low tide — with new numbers from the New York State Board of Elections revealing that non-affiliated registered voters have now overtaken republicans for the states second largest voting block/
Even as the wealthy flee NY, progressives push to punish them more
A new city analysis shows that a huge chunk of high-income earners fled in 2020. Yet progressives refuse to hear the alarm bell: They’re pushing to “tax the rich” yet again instead. The study by the city’s Independent Budget Office shows a 10% plunge in taxpayers who made over $750,000, and 6% of those with incomes between $150,000 and $750,000. These now-former New Yorkers will no longer pay hefty taxes to the city or state, leaving significantly less revenue to fund progressives’ pet projects. Kathryn Wylde of the Partnership for New York City calls the trend “ominous.” Clearly, many taxpayers fled to...
bkreader.com
A Battle Brews in the City and State Around Raising NYC’s Minimum Wage to $21.25 by 2026
The New York City Council has joined a chorus of voices calling on state lawmakers to increase the stagnant hourly minimum wage, as New York’s $15 minimum continues to lag behind other states and the cost of living continues to go up. However, attempts to raise the minimum wage...
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Arrests in New York City Deed Theft Ring
The above three individuals impersonated homeowners and have yet to be found. Images have been taken from falsified identification cards. Five Individuals Stole Homes Owned by Elderly and Vulnerable Residents in Southeast Queens. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of five members of...
NY1
Hochul urged to bolster health care for retired public workers
A bill meant to strengthen health care services for retired public workers once they enroll in the Medicare program is sitting on Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk for her consideration. An organization that represents a half million retired state and local government workers in New York is urging her to sign...
SILive.com
Weird NY laws: Cheating on your spouse is illegal in New York; so is ‘direct contact’ with big cats
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The law can be a strange institution, but certain New York statues will certainly make you scratch your head. From the outdated to the absurd, here’s a look at five of the weirdest laws in the state and city:. SELLING CAT OR DOG HAIR.
talkofthesound.com
NOT KOOL: County Legislators livid after last minute veto by Westchester County CE
WHITE PLAINS, NY (December 12, 2022) — Westchester County Executive George Latimer has issued a rare veto of the Westchester County Board of Legislators flavored tobacco ban bill with about 15 minutes to spare and without advance word to Legislators citing “cultural objections”. “Given my concerns and...
NYC mayor’s $300 fine for rat infestation is dismissed
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor has beaten the rat rap. Days after Mayor Eric Adams appeared remotely at a city administrative hearing to contest a $300 fine for a rat infestation at a townhouse he owns, the fine was dismissed. Adams said Tuesday that he had spent thousands of dollars on rat mitigation efforts. The […]
NY1
Mayor launches action plan after largest public policy survey in city history
On Tuesday, the city announced its action plan for tackling some of the city’s most pressing issues based on data collected by a massive public issues survey known as NYC Speaks. The action plan consists of five focus areas, known as “North Stars,” that range from helping the formerly...
On the Record with Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams: Not afraid to tell the mayor the truth
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ingrid Lewis-Martin, the chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, said she juggles a lot of roles in the administration, but the most important one is that she’s not afraid to tell Adams the truth. Adams wants to hear the truth, even if he doesn’t like it, she said. Lewis-Martin broke down […]
NY1
Morning Briefing: Subway crime City Council hearing splits officials; governor announces new antisemitism task force
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. The sunshine will be deceiving today. While it will be a clear one, temperatures will struggle to get to 40 degrees. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. NYPD, MTA say they're turning the tide on subway...
He’s with her: Eric Adams stands by AG Letitia James as harass scandal spirals
Mayor Eric Adams offered a full-throated endorsement of embattled state Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday in the wake of her former aide’s claim that she covered up sexual harassment allegations against a top staffer while running for re-election. “I don’t think I know a better advocate to fight on behalf of women than Tish James,” Adams said during an unrelated news conference at City Hall. “Tish James is, you know, a real voice of women in leadership, and I think she’s extremely capable of investigating.” In response to a question from The Post, the mayor also said, “And my understanding is...
PLANetizen
New York Mayor Announces ‘Get Stuff Built’ Housing Plan
A new strategy titled “Get Stuff Built,” announced by New York City Mayor Eric Adams on December 8, takes aim at the city’s housing affordability crisis and pledges to streamline the building process to accelerate housing construction. Maria Torres-Springer, the deputy mayor for economic and work force development, says that enacting all 111 proposed reforms could pave the way for 50,000 new homes in the next ten years.
Minimum Wage Increase in NY
Wage increase in NY only certain employees will see.Photo by(@CiydemImages/iStock) The minimum wage in New York is expected to increase from $13.20 per hour to $14.20 per hour. The change is expected to take effect on the last day of December 2022 and will be implemented going forward from the first day of January 2023, and beyond until the next rate change.
