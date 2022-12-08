Viktor Bout, an outlaw Russian arms dealer known as “The Merchant of Death,” was exchanged in a prisoner swap between the US and Russia for the safe return of WNBA star Brittney Griner on Dec. 8. Bout had been in US custody since 2008, when a secretive sting operation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration captured him in Thailand. The possibility of swapping Bout and Griner began floating around in May, as he was in the middle of a 25-year sentence in federal prison after he was convicted for conspiring to sell tens of millions of dollars in weapons to be used against Americans,...

5 DAYS AGO