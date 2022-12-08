ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
New York Post

Who is Viktor Bout, the ‘Merchant of Death’ the US traded for Brittney Griner?

Viktor Bout, an outlaw Russian arms dealer known as “The Merchant of Death,” was exchanged in a prisoner swap between the US and Russia for the safe return of WNBA star Brittney Griner on Dec. 8.  Bout had been in US custody since 2008, when a secretive sting operation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration captured him in Thailand. The possibility of swapping Bout and Griner began floating around in May, as he was in the middle of a 25-year sentence in federal prison after he was convicted for conspiring to sell tens of millions of dollars in weapons to be used against Americans,...
NBC News

The MAGA faithful who refuse to celebrate Brittney Griner's release

Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian penal colony Thursday as part of a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was met with widespread celebration. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison after vape canisters and cannabis oil were discovered in her luggage at the airport. President Joe Biden’s announcement that Griner was safely on a plane bound for the U.S. means the gay WNBA star will miraculously make it home to her wife and family in time for the holidays.
KENTUCKY STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison and everyone is not happy about it

Brittney Griner was freed from Russian imprisonment Thursday, December 8, 2022, after the United States and Russian officials successfully negotiated a prisoner swap. Griner spent 294 days in captivity, following her February arrest for possession of vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. A Russian court found her guilty of drug smuggling with criminal intent. She was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined $16,000.
allthatsinteresting.com

Researchers Find The Remains Of A Medieval Knight With A Deliberately Elongated Skull Beneath Notre Dame

The sarcophagi found under Notre Dame come from different eras, and the older of the two contains the remains of a man with an oddly deformed skull. In 2019, people across the world watched in horror as fire consumed the 850-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. But the tragedy has produced unexpected archaeological delights. While preparing for the site’s restoration, experts came across two ancient sarcophagi — and one set of the remains has them scratching their heads.

