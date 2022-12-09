Read full article on original website
Reese Witherspoon reacts to Netflix Wednesday Legally Blonde crossover
Reese Witherspoon has shared her response after seeing one of her most popular films appearing in Netflix’s Wednesday as a horror movie. Tim Burton’s new hit show centres on everyone’s favourite goth girl Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) - you can see Witherspoons brilliant reaction to her micro-cameo here:
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
More WICKED Movie Casting News: Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum Join Star-Studded Adaptation
Shiz University is going to be verrrrry popular come application season next year! Hollywood legend Michelle Yeoh is the latest star to join the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked. She'll play Madame Morrible, the scheming and extravagant headmistress of Shiz University, where Glinda and Elphaba first meet. The Hollywood Reporter also confirms that Jeff Goldblum will indeed play The Wizard as rumored.
Matt Damon, Casey Affleck to Star in Doug Liman’s ‘The Instigators’
Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are set to star in director Doug Liman’s The Instigators for Apple Original Films. Damon and Affleck will play two thieves on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes wrong. Damon, Ben Affleck, Jeff Robinov, John Graham and Kevin Walsh will produce the drama that reunites Damon with director Liman after their work on The Bourne Identity franchise.More from The Hollywood ReporterMatt Damon, Ben Affleck Say New Production Company Aims for "More Equitable" Talent Experience#MeToo, Five Years Later: No One's Fully Returned From "Cancellation" -- No, Not Even Louis C.K. (Analysis)Alan Arkin, Kathy...
Michelle Yeoh Joins ‘Wicked’ Film as Madame Morrible
Michelle Yeoh has joined Universal Pictures’ film adaptation of Wicked. Yeoh will play the role of Madame Morrible, the head of the school where Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, are students. She joins Jeff Goldblum, who has been confirmed to play the Wizard, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. Ethan Slater, who was Tony-nominated for playing the lead role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, has been cast as Boq, another student and love interest at the school.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Yeoh to Receive Palm Springs Film Festival's International Star AwardJamie Lee Curtis to Receive Hollywood Icon...
ABC News anchors ‘upset’ over Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes affair
Strong opinions inside ABC News over “GMA3” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ off-screen affair have gone primetime. As network execs mull over the anchors’ fate amid their scandalous romance, sources tell Page Six that Robach’s “20/20” co-anchor David Muir “wants no part” of the drama. “He’s not having it. He’s the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He’s very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it,” a source told Page Six. According to another insider, “every anchor is upset that Amy and...
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs
Yellowstone fans have turned their attention to creator Taylor Sheridan’s next all-new spinoff, 1923, as the series prequel is set... The post Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs appeared first on Outsider.
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Jerrod Carmichael to host the 2023 Golden Globes
Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to host the 2023 Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that the comedian will host the awards show ceremony, which will be held January 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. "We're so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the...
Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
Here's Who Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Will Be In Wicked
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum...
Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long Star In Kenya Barris‘ ’You People’
Netflix has released the first teaser for You People starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, and Jonah Hill. The film will be the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s hit sitcom Black-ish and the recently released Entergalactic from Netflix. Variety reports that the film follows Jonah Hill as a part of a young couple and the cultural differences between their families as they attempt to move forward in their relationship. More from VIBE.comNia Long Calls Out Boston Celtics For How They Handled Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal'The Best Man: Final Chapters' Official Trailer Gives Unfinished Business Its Proper EndingDeon Cole Shares Excitement To Host The 2022...
Reese Witherspoon to return as Tracy Flick in Election sequel
Reese Witherspoon is set to reunite with director Alexander Payne for an Election sequel. The film will be an adaptation of Tom Perrotta’s Tracy Flick Can’t Win, his 2022 novel that follows the character of Tracy Flick as she battles to become the principal of a suburban high school. “She hasn’t fulfilled her dreams of a political career,” Perrotta said of Tracy in the book. “And she’s looking back and starting to realize that she wasn’t as extraordinary an individual as she believed. That she was a kind of representative woman rather than a unique superhero.”
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Viola Davis to receive Chairman’s Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards
The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Viola Davis is the recipient of the Chairman’s Award recognizing her work as an actress and producer for "The Woman King." "The Woman King" is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s The post Viola Davis to receive Chairman’s Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards appeared first on KESQ.
The Holiday director Nancy Meyers shoots down sequel rumors with Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet were previously rumored to return for a sequel, though Meyers has said that those reports aren't true. Fans of The Holiday are getting a lump of coal this Christmas season. Producer-writer-director Nancy Meyers, who helmed the 2006 rom-com starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law,...
Jennifer Lopez wants to make a 'Gigli' sequel with husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has starred in so many memorable films throughout her career but there's one in particular she hopes will get a sequel. The "Jenny from the Block" singer told Vogue during her "73 Questions" interview that she hopes to make a follow-up to "Gigli," which she starred in alongside now-husband Ben Affleck in 2003 during their former engagement.
Seth Rogen says he thought he was going to be ‘fired’ after making Steven Spielberg cry on Fabelmans set
Steven Spielberg left ‘sobbing uncontrollably’ by Seth Rogen scene, actor says. Seth Rogen was worried he would be fired after making Steven Spielberg cry on the set of his new film. The actor was recruited by the director to play a character in his new biographical film, titled...
