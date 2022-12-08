Read full article on original website
WTF Is This Light Pink Discharge When I Wipe?
Most of us have been there — you go to the bathroom and notice some light pink discharge when you wipe. Understandably, you might start to freak out a bit since it's not exactly normal. Is it just period spotting? Could you be pregnant and not even realize it, and this light pink discharge is a sign something's wrong with the baby? A hundred questions flood your head at that moment, and 99 of them are probably purely panic-driven.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
According to Parents, Age 8 Is the Hardest Age to Parent
If you’re a parent to multiple children, do you think there is an age that is particularly difficult to parent?. I ask because according to a new parenting poll, parents have decided that age 8 is the hardest age to parent. A parenting poll conducted by OnePoll and sponsored...
Young mother dies 6 weeks after stage 4 cancer diagnosis, leaving behind 2 kids
A young mother has died just six weeks after being diagnosed with cancer, leaving her husband and two children to face Christmas without their mom. Ella Troup, from Melbourne, was given a stage 4 cancer diagnosis and died during an operation to fight the disease, leaving husband Ben and their children Ollie, 1, and Leo, 3, devastated. Her friends, family and colleagues at furniture and homewares firm GlobeWest — where she was a product manager — have come together to raise funds for the grieving family. So far more than $120,000 in donations have flooded in. “Very few people knew that Ella had been...
Phys.org
Why married mothers end up doing more housework when they start out-earning their husbands
The idea of a male "breadwinner" in married heterosexual couples might seem old fashioned. But as a social construct, the view that a husband's primary role is to earn money has proved to be exceptionally durable. Research shows that in many countries there is still a strong expectation that men...
psychologytoday.com
How Parents Can Help Shy Kids Build Confidence
Painfully shy children often miss out on life-changing experiences. Teaching shy children to be more confident and assertive helps prepare them for the next development phase of life. There are some simple steps parents can take that can help their shy child feel secure and behave with confidence. Shy children...
"I Am Not Meant For Motherhood": Child-Free People Are Sharing What Their Lives Look Like As They Get Older
"I basically helped raise my youngest brother and sister because my mother didn’t deal very well with her divorce and parentified me. I really didn’t have any desire to do so again."
Hey, new parents — go ahead and ‘spoil’ that baby!
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When an infant cries, parents frequently wonder whether they should soothe the baby or let the baby calm itself down. If they respond to every sob, won't the baby cry more? Isn't that spoiling the baby?. I hear these questions a lot...
I suffered the worst labor pains ever — and I wasn’t even pregnant
A Georgia personal trainer is sharing a laborious tale of giving birth — minus the actual baby. TikTok user Holly Smallwood claims she went through the painful and terrifying motions of labor, all because her body was rejecting her intrauterine device. “Single-handedly the most physically traumatic 45 minutes from start to finish,” she captioned the three-minute clip, which has been viewed 1.1 million times since it was posted online this week. “I decided that I wanted to come off hormonal birth control and get the copper T, the non-hormonal IUD,” she explained of the T-shaped plastic device wrapped in copper that’s placed inside...
MedicalXpress
'We had to Google a lot': What foster and kinship caregivers looking after babies told us about the lack of support
Foster and kinship caregivers are volunteers who provide day-to-day care to children who are unable to live safely with their parents. A kinship caregiver is someone who is either related to the child or has a previous relationship with the child (such as a neighbor or family friend). Prior to placement in their care, a foster caregiver is a stranger to the child.
Why do nurse home visits stop a few weeks after giving birth? Extending them to 2 years benefits the whole family
Bringing home a new baby can be one of the most exciting and stressful times in your life. A nurse might visit a couple of times, then other than routine check-ups at the nurse’s office, you’re largely on your own. Some people have a particularly hard time with a new baby because the challenges of parenting come on top of existing adversity, such as financial hardship, or poor physical or mental health. Experiencing adversity from when a baby is conceived can affect the child’s health and development as they grow older. So rather than stopping nurse visits a week or...
Dear Abby: Widowed mom’s nonstop calls wearing down her only child
DEAR ABBY: I am an only child and I love my mother. My father passed away after a short illness three years ago, leaving my mother a widow. My problem is, she calls me multiple times a day. I'm not one of those women whose mom is my best friend or someone who enjoys talking on the phone. If I don't answer, she keeps calling back. She calls while I'm getting ready for work, on the way to work, while I'm at work or on the way home, etc. I know I may regret it one day, but I don't...
cohaitungchi.com
What you should know about the impact of hormones on women’s mental health
When coping with psychological well being points like nervousness and melancholy, it’s straightforward to miss hormone dysregulation—however balanced hormones are important not just for a wholesome physique, but additionally for a wholesome thoughts. Hormones, or chemical compounds made in glands of the endocrine system, are regulators of many bodily processes. They management metabolism, temper, reproductive operate, and sexual well being.
studyfinds.org
Fungi in sink drains that feed on soap act as ‘reservoirs’ for serious infections
READING, United Kingdom — Sinks in public restrooms could be putting you at risk for serious infections due to the fungi lurking in their drains. Researchers from the University of Reading have found that sink drains and p-traps are home to a surprising number of micro-organisms — with some of them actually feeding on soap!
CNET
As Child Care Costs Rise, Parents Make Tough Sacrifices
This story is part of Priced Out, CNET's coverage of how real people are coping with the high cost of living in the US. When you ask Brandon Thompson to sum up the child care situation for his family, he needs only two words: "It's brutal." Thompson and his wife,...
psychologytoday.com
The Joy of Living Alone
All around the world, more and more people are living alone. Included in that demographic are untold numbers who are living alone because they love living alone, have chosen that way of living, and are doing everything they can to be able to continue living alone for as long as they possibly can.
Pediatrician is changing the way we think about teens with 'lighthouse parenting' tips
Dr. Ken Ginsburg’s advice for parents is like a hug, TED talk and Masterclass rolled into one. As a parent of teens, I often wonder: Why didn’t anyone tell me it would be like this? I don’t mean the warnings and complaints about how challenging the teen years are. I don’t mean all of the “just you wait” admonitions. I don’t mean the cliches and memes. What I want to know is why no one told me how awesome raising teens can be.
Pediatricians share advice for parents during the shortage of children's Tylenol — which alternatives work well, and what to avoid
Pediatricians recommend masking up to avoid illnesses, say fevers don't always require medicine, and warn against giving children aspirin.
The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on "the cause" of SIDS.
The unconscious suffering of the replacement child
Re Mary Adams’ letter (Louise Glück and the trauma of being a replacement child, 2 December), children born into grief or even conceived in order to replace a missing sibling deserve recognition and compassionate help to heal their trauma. They deserve a chance to understand the special circumstances of how they came to live their life as replacements and how to start over, to rediscover their own, their original and unique life.
Emotional Blackmail
Using Parental Emotional Blackmail On Your Children?. Parental emotional blackmail is a form of manipulation in which a parent uses their child’s emotional attachments and vulnerabilities against them in order to get what they want. This can take the form of guilt-tripping, ultimatums, threatening, or even just making demands in a way that exploits the child’s emotional weaknesses.
