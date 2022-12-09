Read full article on original website
Mostly Dry until Wednesday PM/early Thursday; Watching storm threat
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are on alert for times of heavy rain and even a few strong to severe storms late Wednesday, Wednesday night and early Thursday before much colder air settles into the region. Lots of clouds again on this Tuesday will keep temperatures fairly steady in the...
WTVM Editorial 12/08/22: School Shooting Hoaxes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In schools across Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia there have been multiple cases of what authorities call “swatting,” calling police with an active shooter warning that turns out to be a hoax. In the past several weeks there have been a dozen such hoaxes...
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
Dog reunited with owner 1K miles away after more than 7 years apart
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A Texas man whose dog ran away years ago has been reunited with her more than a thousand miles away. The last time Kerry Smith saw his dog, Jazzy, was just before she ran off during July 4 fireworks seven years ago. He recently...
Raccoon attacks and how to avoid them
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are plenty of examples of people being attacked by raccoons across the country. For instance, a recent video of a woman in Connecticut who fought off a raccoon from attacking her five-year-old daughter. Another video showed a local pest control company trapping a raccoon from...
