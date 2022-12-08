ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Carrie Underwood Spotted In This NoDak City Over The WEND

When is the last time your company threw a Christmas party like this?. Details are sketchy but it appears Carrie Underwood spent part of her last weekend in good old North Dakota. What was she doing in the Peace Garden State? Doing what she does best. More on that in a moment.
FARGO, ND
Look Who Is Coming Back To ND In 2023 – Along With Some Friends

So, guessing by the cover photo of this story, am I talking about the guy on the left or right?. Well, the dude that had spotted his new buddy at Kirkwood Mall this past summer is famous on his own right now, after taking a couple of seconds to greet this mega-rock superstar. "North Dakota Nice" was shared with the one and only Alice Cooper, who was in town to perform at the Bismarck Event Center. Mr. Cooper just strolled around the Mall, at ease, shopping. Then the day of his show, he and his wife Sheryl posed with the owners of a local restaurant, enjoying a leisurely lunch - that's the kind of guy he is - approachable and genuine. We are all looking forward to his return to North Dakota next August, oh one more thing, he won't be alone.
FARGO, ND
Bismarck-When It’s Brutally Cold Out, NEVER Forget About This

Imagine yourself hanging out all day at North Dakota's Largest Indoor Water Park!. Earlier this year I posted an article about the talk of a proposed indoor water park being built in North Dakota, just any ordinary park, but THE largest in the state. This is what I found on Facebook a while back " North Dakota's largest indoor water park coming to Fargo"
FARGO, ND
Mandan, ND
