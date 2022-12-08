Read full article on original website
DCS expected to answer scathing audit before legislative subcommittee on Wednesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is expected to respond to a joint subcommittee Wednesday to a scathing audit released on Tuesday by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury. The audit resulted in 13 findings, one observation and two matters for legislative consideration. Among the...
2023 State of Education in Tennessee report released
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, an organization called State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) shared a state of education report for Tennessee outlining three priorities for the 2023 school year. The three priority areas for the state to work on for the next school year are advancing high-quality instruction...
New Alzheimer’s treatment sparks hope for patients, families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Alzheimer’s treatment that will slow its progression is giving hope to people fighting the disease and their families. The drug, Lecanemab, is a monoclonal antibody treatment. It will be most effective for people in the early stages of the disease. In clinical trials,...
Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $1 million is coming to East Tennessee and will be used to build and improve housing projects. Officials hope it will help people with low incomes or disabilities. The Affordable Housing Program is giving organizations in the region just under $950,000 to be used for...
Friend speaks out about last time he saw missing hunter on Alaska trip
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It has been months since Steve Keel disappeared after going on a hunting trip in Alaska. For the first time, WSMV4 is hearing from Keel’s friend who went on that trip with him. “We went together, and we should have come home together,” Bryan Collins...
Ben's tracking a WVLT First Alert Weather Day - and then it gets cold
Man sentenced to 36 years after kidnapping, raping UT student in 2021. Judge Steve Sword imposed the maximum sentence of thirty-six years in prison without the possibility of parole. Updated: 1 hour ago. Snowlene, Tim McThaw, Darth Blader and more!. Josh Heupel named Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach of the Year...
AAA: Tennessee gas prices fall 13 cents in past week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee gas prices are continuing their downward trend this week, falling 13 cents over the last week, according to data released by AAA – The Auto Club Group. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.85 which is nearly 47 cents less expensive than one...
Man missing from Mt. Juliet found dead: police
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police say a man who has been missing from Mount Juliet since Wednesday has been found dead. Mt. Juliet Police said 29-year-old John Swoboda left his home in the Triple Crown neighborhood off Pleasant Grove Road without his mobile phone, identification, cash, or extra clothing. He hadn’t been heard from since.
