Tennessee State

wvlt.tv

2023 State of Education in Tennessee report released

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, an organization called State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) shared a state of education report for Tennessee outlining three priorities for the 2023 school year. The three priority areas for the state to work on for the next school year are advancing high-quality instruction...
wvlt.tv

New Alzheimer’s treatment sparks hope for patients, families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Alzheimer’s treatment that will slow its progression is giving hope to people fighting the disease and their families. The drug, Lecanemab, is a monoclonal antibody treatment. It will be most effective for people in the early stages of the disease. In clinical trials,...
wvlt.tv

Ben's tracking a WVLT First Alert Weather Day - and then it gets cold

Man sentenced to 36 years after kidnapping, raping UT student in 2021. Judge Steve Sword imposed the maximum sentence of thirty-six years in prison without the possibility of parole. Updated: 1 hour ago. Snowlene, Tim McThaw, Darth Blader and more!. Josh Heupel named Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach of the Year...
wvlt.tv

AAA: Tennessee gas prices fall 13 cents in past week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee gas prices are continuing their downward trend this week, falling 13 cents over the last week, according to data released by AAA – The Auto Club Group. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.85 which is nearly 47 cents less expensive than one...
wvlt.tv

Man missing from Mt. Juliet found dead: police

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police say a man who has been missing from Mount Juliet since Wednesday has been found dead. Mt. Juliet Police said 29-year-old John Swoboda left his home in the Triple Crown neighborhood off Pleasant Grove Road without his mobile phone, identification, cash, or extra clothing. He hadn’t been heard from since.
MOUNT JULIET, TN

