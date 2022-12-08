ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WREG

Have more children gone missing in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you scroll through the Memphis Police Department’s social media sites daily, you might assume the city was dealing with a dramatic increase in missing children. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says that’s not the case. It says the missing children and missing adult reports in the Bluff City […]
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
WREG

Trio wanted for multiple felonies in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men after a shooting in North Memphis. Police are searching for Daveon Nickelberry, Marcarlrious Craft, and Carderrious Craft. Warrants have been issued with multiple felonies after MPD said they fire shots at a vehicle on Pope Street and Chelsea Ave. Fortunately, no one was hurt in […]
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates double shooting at lounge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a double shooting on Walnut street. According to MPD, two people were injured at the J and B Lounge on Monday just after midnight. Police say two people were taken to Regional One hospital, and their condition is unclear. There is...
WREG

MPD: Man steals car, sells it on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man who stole a car from outside a Memphis residence victimized a second person when he sold the vehicle on Facebook. The 2014 Nissan Maxima was reported missing on November 22 in the 4800 block of Scottsdale Avenue. Police said another person was swindled when they purchased the Nissan […]
WREG

Two charged after officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified two men involved in a case that lead to an officer-involved shooting on Friday. MPD identified Mikavyous D. Johnson and Jartavius Lewis, both 18 years old, as suspects in this case. Court documents obtained by WREG suggest that the two teens are connected to several crimes in this […]
WREG

Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Nicholas Street just before 7 p.m. Police say the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The known male suspect fled the scene.
WREG

City watch issued for missing U of M nursing student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a nursing student that was supposed to graduate Saturday but never showed up. A city watch has been issued for 25-year-old Barshay Wilson who was last seen on Friday leaving the Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments on Green Drive. His family says it is not like him […]
WREG

One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of South Wellington at 3:13 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. WREG is […]
WREG

Suspect killed by officer after firing toward police: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect was killed by an officer after he allegedly shot at a Memphis Police officer Friday afternoon in the Westwood neaighborhood in southwest Memphis. TBI identified the suspect who was shot as Latoris A. Taylor, 40, of Memphis. The officer involved was not identified. TBI agents responded to the 4900 block […]
WREG

Teen shot outside Kirby High, mom wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a Memphis teen was shot near Kirby High School. While two suspects are already in custody, police said that’s not the end of the story. WREG caught up with the victim’s mother, Asia Partee, who said her son is lucky to be alive. “He could have lost his […]
actionnews5.com

New law in TN will provide more training for security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
WREG

Man dies after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died following a shooting in Whitehaven. Police responded to the shooting on Parkhurst Court off of Airways just after 10 p.m. Monday night. Police said one shooting victim was found at the scene and taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. No arrests have been made […]
actionnews5.com

Restraining order against Peppertree Apartments could be extended another 4 months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the last three months or so, Peppertree Apartments has not been allowed to sign on new tenants or extend current leases. This was after a judge ruled in favor of a temporary restraining order (TRO) being placed on the complex in late August after multiple findings were shown in Federal court of the unsafe conditions tenants face.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis police look into missing children cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD has shared information about 26 missing people so far this month. More than half of those are children. A department spokesperson said that number may seem high, but is actually typical. MPD said City Watches were only issued for a handful of the cases. That’s...
