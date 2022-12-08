As we make our way to the end of the year, top money managers and investors of all types will begin to go away for the holiday season and focus their time on family and relaxation rather than the stock market. Today’s CPI number and Wednesday’s FOMC decision will likely facilitate higher volumes and some market movement. However, volumes will probably dry up as we enter the end-of-year doldrums. Nevertheless, catalyst-driven moves such as earnings reports, analyst movements, and surprise company-specific headlines are worth monitoring. Below, we will cover 5 of the top headline-driven moves.

7 HOURS AGO