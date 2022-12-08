ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends

The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ

Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Zacks.com

4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now

The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ

Trending Today: 5 Stocks in the News

As we make our way to the end of the year, top money managers and investors of all types will begin to go away for the holiday season and focus their time on family and relaxation rather than the stock market. Today’s CPI number and Wednesday’s FOMC decision will likely facilitate higher volumes and some market movement. However, volumes will probably dry up as we enter the end-of-year doldrums. Nevertheless, catalyst-driven moves such as earnings reports, analyst movements, and surprise company-specific headlines are worth monitoring. Below, we will cover 5 of the top headline-driven moves.
NASDAQ

2 Tech Stocks To Watch This Week

For the uninitiated, tech stocks are stocks that are issued by companies involved in the technology industry. This includes businesses that develop and sell technology products and services. These companies can be involved in a wide range of activities. Such as the development of software, the manufacturing of electronics, the creation of online services, and much more.
msn.com

10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
NASDAQ

Here's Why CRA International (CRAI) is a Strong Value Stock

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ

Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Hyatt Hotels (H) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hyatt Hotels (H) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ

Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

