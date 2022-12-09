Read full article on original website
Three Sticks 2020 William James Vineyard Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)
A powerful core of fruit flavors drives this full-bodied wine while moderate tannins and good acidity give it a bracing texture and good balance. Delicious black cherries, red cherries, black tea and a touch of chewy stems add to the complexity and appeal. Best from 2025. Jim Gordon. rating. 95.
Emeritus 2019 Pinot Hill Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
From a cool, low-yielding site in the Sebastopol Hills, this wine shows the more savory aspects of the variety, a mix of dried herb, cardamom and anise. Tight-knit tannins give it structure and intensity, finding their way to a supple finish of wild strawberry and rhubarb. Virginie Boone. rating. 94.
Marimar 2019 Doña Margarita Vineyard Método Antiguo Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
Bold black cherry, rosemary, spearmint and forest-floor aromas lead to ripe yet nicely tangy flavors in this vivid, medium-bodied wine made by putting the whole grape clusters into the fermenters. Moderate tannins support the abundant flavors for a mouth-cleansing effect that will help the wine pair with robust meat and fowl dishes. Best from 2025–2032. Jim Gordon.
Copain Wines 2019 Cote Bannie Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
Light and acid-driven, this wine is subtle in style, with layers of wet stone, lemon zest and forest. It shows varietal integrity and lasting notes of black tea and baking spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. $75,Buy Now. Designation. Cote Bannie. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 12.5%
DK Wine Group 2019 Convene by Dan Kosta Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
Rich fruit flavors and intricate spices blend beautifully in this ultrasmooth, full-bodied wine. White pepper, black cherries, sour cherries and a touch of wood smoke all add to its complexity. The wine offers mild tannins and a mouth-filling texture. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price. $62,Buy Now. Designation. Convene by Dan...
SeaGlass 2021 Pinot Noir (Central Coast)
Subtle aromas of raspberry and strawberry are cut by loamy soil on the ripe nose of this bottling. Tart cranberry flavors are layered in woodspice on the palate. Matt Kettmann. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Matetic 2017 EQ Granite Pinot Noir (Casablanca Valley)
Grapes for this wine were sourced from organic and biodynamic vineyards located six miles from the Pacific Ocean. Hints of smoke, black pepper, cherry and cranberry aromas are bright and lead to a brisk palate where notes of cedar and thyme join berry flavors, adding to its complexity. It has a persistent finish. Jesica Vargas.
McBride Sisters Collection 2019 Reserve Papatnuku Pinot Noir (Central Otago)
This is an attractive, modern Otago Pinot with class and drinkability. A perfume of cherry compote with an earth spiced underbelly leads to a silky, medium bodied palate. There's tart red-berry fruit, sappy tannins and a peppery, stalky spice to the finish. Christina Pickard. rating. 92. Price. $70,Buy Now. Designation.
Comartin 2019 Porterhouse Blackridge Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Santa Cruz Mountains)
Restrained aromas of carnation, rose petal, dried strawberry and dark, dried wood lure the nose into this single-vineyard wine. Sandalwood and incense flavors come through first on the palate, followed by cranberry and rose. A firm structure and lingering if light acidity carry into the finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91.
Three Sticks 2020 Durell Vineyard Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast)
Generous, sunny fruit flavors are well matched by toasted oak, light butter, almond and nutmeg accents in this full-bodied, mouth-filling wine. Broad apple, peach and pear expressions come with a smooth, creamy texture and a relatively soft balance. Jim Gordon. rating. 94. Price. $70,Buy Now. Designation. Durell Vineyard. Variety. Winery.
Sleight of Hand 2021 The Magician Evergreen Vineyard Riesling (Ancient Lakes)
Great fruit from the basalt and caliche-riddled soils of Evergreen Vineyard plus skilled winemaking equals a killer Riesling for a nice price. Aromas of donut peaches and sweet fennel fresh from the garden are joined by tiny bits of petrol and new suede. The wine's lean mouthfeel and elevated acidity is a perfect match for its brisk flavors of grapefruit soda, lemon mint and an icy lemon granita. Michael Alberty.
Alta Cellars 2021 Native River Vineyard Albariño (Columbia Valley (WA))
This balanced, stainless steel-fermented and aged Albariño is worth every effort to track down. The woody-smoky aromas of gardenia and Nicotiana are matched by bursts of blood orange and petrichor. The wine's bracing acidity is refreshing, while the tangy Key lime, nectarine, Thai basil and tonic-water flavors will make it difficult to avoid pouring a second glass. Michael Alberty.
Forgeron 2019 Sagemoor Vineyard Barbera (Columbia Valley (WA))
Sweet and tangy boysenberry scents fill the general vicinity as this wine pours into a glass. Then come the waves of dark-chocolate-covered espresso beans, hay and crushed brick dust. The wine's fruit flavors lean more toward wild strawberries and tart red cherries, with a healthy shot of Tootsie Roll, black tea and thyme. Soft tannins take a backseat to juicy acidity. Michael Alberty.
Groth 2020 Hillview Estate Chardonnay (Napa Valley)
This white wine from an estate property is bright in lemon and tangerine, with a tasty accompianment of biscotti and anise. Well-integrated oak gives it structure and weight without being intrusive. A touch of pie dough and nutmeg coats the finish. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Hillview...
Baron Philippe de Rothschild 2019 Baronesa P. Red (Maipo Valley)
Aromas of ripe dark fruit are rich and join cigar box and mint on the nose. This Cabernet Sauvignon-based blend is savory, featuring bell pepper, mint and plum followed by pronounced oaky flavors that lead to an enjoyable smoky finish. Serve it with steak. Jesica Vargas. rating. 92. Price. $75,Buy...
Columbia Crest 2021 Grand Estates Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
This hedonistic treat is a well-executed take on the buttery-creamy style of Chardonnay. The wine features coconut and warm apple-pie aromas, with a splash of rose water on the nose. Flavors such as lemon butter, spicy cinnamon and caramel apple fill every nook and cranny of the olfactory system. Michael Alberty.
Seña 2020 Vinedo Chadwick Cabernet Sauvignon (Maipo Valley)
Complex and elegant, this premium wine from Puente Alto in Maipo Valley opens with aromas of blackberry, cherry and thyme. It's full bodied with a mineral character and energetic acidity. Honest strawberry and red-plum flavors combine on the juicy midpalate and linger throughout the finish with light notes of mint and tobacco. Jesica Vargas.
Jules Taylor 2022 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)
A heady perfume of white grapefruit, passionfruit and lemon-lime lead on this attractive Sauvignon. The telltale varietal green herbaceous character is there, too. The palate is dry and balanced with limey, passionfruit freshness straight to the finish. A great example of why this wine style never goes out of fashion. Christina Pickard.
Kyle Burke 2021 Chardonnay (Sonoma Valley)
Wisps of jasmine and lemon blossoms in the aroma lead to engaging, ripe and round fruit flavors, ranging from crisp lemons to riper golden apples and subtle pastry shop spices. This medium-bodied wine is ultrasmooth and supple, carrying light butter and vanilla accents into a lingering finish. Jim Gordon. rating.
Succession 2020 Malbec (Columbia Valley (WA))
Aged primarily in once-used and neutral French oak for 18 months, this wine dazzles. It begins with wonderful floral aromas of wild strawberries, spicy plumeria flowers and chalk dust. This wine tempts you to dab it behind your ears. Flavors like blackcap raspberry, white chocolate and toasted almonds slip and slide effortlessly across the palate. Silky tannins are matched by lip-smacking acidity. Michael Alberty.
