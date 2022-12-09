KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of Kyiv reported multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, the first such time in weeks during Russia’s ongoing war against the country. Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that there were explosions in a central district of the capital that is home to many government agencies and buildings. He said municipal teams were in place and more details were expected. The reported blasts come as Ukraine has faced a barrage of Russian air strikes across the country, largely targeting infrastructure, in recent weeks as well as continued fighting along the front lines in the eastern and southern regions. It was not immediately clear what the targets were, or whether civilian, administrative or military sites were the aim.

29 MINUTES AGO