Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Kyiv mayor reports explosions in center of Ukrainian capital
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of Kyiv reported multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, the first such time in weeks during Russia’s ongoing war against the country. Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that there were explosions in a central district of the capital that is home to many government agencies and buildings. He said municipal teams were in place and more details were expected. The reported blasts come as Ukraine has faced a barrage of Russian air strikes across the country, largely targeting infrastructure, in recent weeks as well as continued fighting along the front lines in the eastern and southern regions. It was not immediately clear what the targets were, or whether civilian, administrative or military sites were the aim.
France 24
Chinese, Indian troops injured in fresh border 'face-off'
The incident on December 9 led to "minor injuries to (a) few personnel from both sides", one source said. Another source, from the Indian army, said at least six Indian soldiers were hurt. China was yet to comment officially. Chinese soldiers came close to the area near the Line of...
Brother calls Paul Whelan's ongoing detention "a catastrophe" after prisoner swap for Brittney Griner
The brother of 52-year-old U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan, who is still imprisoned in Russia, praised the Biden administration for its successful efforts to free Brittney Griner but called his brother's continued detention "a catastrophe" in a statement issued after the WNBA star's release on Thursday. "I am so glad...
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried charged with wire fraud, conspiracy
MIAMI - The former founder and CEO of fallen the crypto company FTX is accused of stealing billions.Samuel Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify to a U.S. House financial committee Tuesday about his company, but wound up being taken into custody in Nassau, Bahamas Monday night. He was denied bail. The 30-year-old has been indicted on eight criminal charges, including wire fraud and conspiracy by misusing customer funds"He used that money for his personal benefit, including to make personal investments and to cover expenses and debts of his hedge fund, Alameda Research," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New...
France 24
Islamic State group claims responsibility for deadly Kabul hotel attack
The Islamic State group claimed on Monday responsibility for an attack on a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals, the group said on its channel on Telegram. Armed men opened fire on Monday inside the hotel, and at least three gunmen were killed by security forces. Kabul's Emergency...
France 24
Iran carries out second protest-related execution in its 'killing spree'
Iran carried out its second execution linked to the anti-government protests challenging the country’s theocracy on December 12. Our Observer, Hadi Ghaemi, who works as the Executive Director of the ‘Centre for Human Rights in Iran’, told us this “killing spree” to crush protests is likely to shift into “high gear” very soon. At least 11 protesters are currently on death row. Meanwhile, 28 others, including children, are facing charges that carry the death penalty.
France 24
Denmark gets a new government, six weeks after elections
Denmark has a new government after weeks of negotiations that will bring together a left-right political alliance between the Moderates, the Social Democrats and the Liberals, prime minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesda. "A new government will be presented on Thursday," the left-wing Frederiksen told reporters, following a narrow election...
France 24
Ordeal in the Sahara: Migrants expelled from Algeria to northern Niger
Over the past few years, tens of thousands of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been expelled from Algeria into Niger. They are taken to the border between the two countries, an open desert, and must then cross 15km on foot to reach the village of Assamaka. Their telephones and money having been confiscated from them in Algeria, these migrants find themselves in overflowing transit centres where they must await repatriation to their countries of origin. FRANCE 24's Harold Girard reports.
France 24
‘Qatargate’: European Parliament VP Eva Kaili stripped of role amid corruption scandal
The European Parliament stripped Greek lawmaker Eva Kaili of her senior assembly post on Tuesday over allegations that World Cup host Qatar had bribed her to influence decision-making, charges she has denied. Kaili, one of 14 vice presidents in the parliament, was among four people arrested and charged in Belgium...
France 24
Suspect charged in 1988 Lockerbie explosion taken into US custody
A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that destroyed a Pan Am flight over Scotland in 1988, killing 270 people, has been taken into US custody, the Justice Department confirmed Sunday. Abu Agila Mohammad Masud was charged by the US two years ago for the Lockerbie bombing. He had...
China says tracking Covid cases now 'impossible' as infections soar
China's top health body said Wednesday the true scale of coronavirus infections in the country is now "impossible" to track, with officials warning cases are rising rapidly in Beijing after the government abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy last week. With testing no longer required for much of the country, China's National Health Commission on Wednesday admitted its numbers no longer reflected reality.
France 24
Turkey's Erdogan wants to create chaos to win next elections, says journalist Can Dundar
Can Dundar, the former editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, one of Turkey's main newspapers, discussed the press freedom situation in his native country during an interview with FRANCE 24. "If you are challenging the government's interests, you are branded a terrorist or a traitor," he said. Dundar added that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was trying to create chaos in a bid to win the next elections, scheduled for June 2023.
France 24
Several Iranian protesters at risk of imminent execution, rights groups say
Rights groups warned Sunday that several protesters in Iran are at imminent risk of execution, following an international backlash against the clerical regime's first hanging linked to ongoing demonstrations. The almost three-month-old protest movement was sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian arrested by the morality...
