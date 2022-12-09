ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing

The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit

Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees Analyst Shuts Down A Viral Trade Rumor

The MLB rumor mill always brings us surprising scenarios and possibilities, especially when it comes to trades. The New York Yankees are continually linked to several star players every offseason, and that doesn’t mean they will land them all. In the last couple of days, rumor has it that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Orioles Analyst Shares A Must-See Payroll Reality

Since Steve Cohen took over the New York Mets a couple of years ago, he has left his mark on the team and in the league. As the league’s wealthiest owner, he vowed to make the Mets instant contenders and World Series hopefuls. The combination of being a lifelong...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades

Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Walker Buehler Pokes Fun At Trea Turner For Signing With Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost several key contributors in free agency this offseason, including Trea Turner, who signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers had interest in bringing back Turner, but reportedly weren’t keen on signing him to a long-term deal. There was also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction

Normally Philly week is a big one for the Giants. Given how the schedule and results have fallen, this week's home game against an 11-1 Eagles team seems almost like an exercise in futility for the 7-4-1 Giants. A victory over a divisional rival would be among the season highlights, especially against an Eagles team that has won nine of its last 11 meetings against the Giants.
WASHINGTON, PA

