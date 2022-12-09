Huron County Community Library news

Let the Huron County Community Library help with your holiday spirit. Join us at any of our four library location for plenty of holiday themed activities and events.

Are you feeling creative? Our Willard Memorial Library location has lots of holiday crafts in December to add to your festive decorations. On Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. in the annex, make a fabric holiday ornament. This beginning sewing craft is easy and no experience is needed.

Tweens and Teens join Mrs. Rogers on Mondays at 4 p.m. in the Teen Room for fun activities, crafts, and more. On Dec. 12 a snowflake coaster and on Dec. 19 choose between a snowflake kit or design your name using one point perspective.

Come to the Teen Room on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. for a special Teen event; Pizza and games!

Drop by our Willard location in December to pick up our “new” youth “Grab and Go Kits”. On Dec. 12 an elf ornament, and on Dec. 19 grab a Roll-A-Tree game to play.

“Ho! Ho! Ho! Tic-Tac-Toe!” Join us in the Youth Programming Room on Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m. to create a fun Tic-Tac-Toe Game. This would make a great gift.

“Beat Boredom Bingo” is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 4:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Come for an afternoon of Bingo and snacks.

Read to Me Storytime is held at the Willard location on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Join Miss Mitzi for stories, crafts, songs, and more. On Wednesday Dec. 14 is “It’s a Christmas Storytime;" and on Thursday Dec. 15 is “It’s a Christmas Storytime."

Don’t forget the “Writer’s Group” at Willard. The group will meet on Thurs. Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.

Bring your computer questions to the Willard Library on Dec. 15. “Tech Thursdays” are held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Jarrad will be there to give you answers.

Wakeman

Join us for Storytime at our Wakeman location on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. The dates for December are Dec 9 and 16.

Pop-In and Play for our kids is held at our Wakeman library every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. till noon. There will be plenty of toys and fun activities.

“Thursday After School” is held between 3:30 and 5 p.m. every week. Join us at the Wakeman Library on Dec. 15.

Wakeman’s Adult Craft Workshop will be held Mon. Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. We will be making a Tin Wall Hanging. Sign up is required.

North Fairfield

Our little ones will a have a fun filled morning with Miss Carolyn at our North Fairfield location. Come to Storytime Wednesday Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. for stories, music, and fun, fun, fun.

Don’t miss a brand new Holiday Storybook Trail around the Village Christmas Tree. Through Dec. 10 you can read “Duck and Goose: It’s Time for Christmas” by Tad Hills.

The Adult December “Grab and Go” is a yarn stocking hat ornament. Stop by the North Fairfield Library and pick up yours.

The Sit and Stitch group at North Fairfield will meet Dec. 12 and 19 at 10 a.m. Bring a project to work on and exchange ideas or patterns. Get some pointers too on that difficult section.

Greenwich

Walk through downtown Greenwich and read a story. The Greenwich Library has a special Holiday Storybook trail that lasts through Dec. 18. Begin at Buck’s Auto and Hardware. Then walk through the downtown to read, “Is it Christmas yet?” by Jane Chapman. Stop by the Library to pick up a fun game to play while you read the story, then turn it in for a chance to win a prize.

Join us at our Greenwich location for Morning Storytime on Friday Dec. 9 and 16 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, crafts, and more.

All ages stop by the Greenwich Library and pick up a “Take and Make." Each Monday will feature a new craft or activity to do at home.

Also ...

Reader’s Advisory and Book Discussions take place at each one of our library locations.

At Willard, “Monday Reads” will get together on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. to discuss “Last Christmas in Paris” by Hazel Gaynor and Heather Webb. “Turn the Page Book Discussion” will meet on Thursday Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. to share their thoughts on “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. Willard’s Manga Club for grades 6 to 8 is back. Check with Mrs. Rogers at the Willard Library or Mrs. Stevens at the Willard City Schools for more information.

The Inspiration Book Club at the North Fairfield Library will be reading “Christmas at Carnton” by Tamera Alexander for December.

Wakeman’s “Who Pick this Book?” Club will meet Monday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss “A Redbird Christmas” by Fannie Flagg.

All HCCL locations will be closed Dec. 23 to 26, 2022; Jan. 2, 2023 and Jan. 16 2023.