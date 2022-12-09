Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz warns Democrats could do 'generational damage' if Herschel Walker loses Georgia Senate runoff
Sen. Ted Cruz detailed the significance of a potential Herschel Walker win in Georgia, explaining how it is pertinent to rein in the far-left agenda
Trump calls the US 'a mess' after Herschel Walker loses Georgia runoff election
Donald Trump has said the US is in “big trouble” after yet another one of his electoral endorsements flopped in a midterm elections runoff.Democrat Raphael Warnock beat the MAGAGA king’s handpicked Republican candidate Herschel Walker to hold on to his Georgia seat.This means that Joe Biden’s party has gained a 51-49 majority in the Senate, and the person who’s really in “big trouble” now is Trump.It’s more proof that his backing holds little currency with voters. Or, indeed, that it puts people off.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe former president has largely been blamed for costing the Republicans...
Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker is one of the worst candidates in the party's history
Outgoing Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan was critical of Herschel Walker's Senate candidacy, according to a CBS News interview. In fact, he said:. "I think Herschel Walker will probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history."
Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor said the GOP 'ought to hold Donald Trump accountable' for Herschel Walker's Senate loss
Sen. Raphael Warnock beat Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff election to claim a second term as Senator for the state.
From Romanian videos to claims that illegal aliens voted, GOP lawmakers swamped Mark Meadows with wild texts
The Jan. 6 committee provided journalists with a deluge of texts between Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, members of Congress and others.
Raphael Warnock beats Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will win the Georgia Senate runoff race against Republican Herschel Walker, CNN and NBC News projected.
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
Daily Beast
Herschel Walker Lost, but the GOP Is Still Poisoned by MAGA Loonies
Tonight, Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won re-election to the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican Herschel Walker. Depending on your perspective, it’s either a peak moment for American democracy or its nadir. First, the good news. Walker is one of the worst political candidates in modern political history—and tonight, thankfully,...
Georgia Runoff Is About Way More Than Herschel Walker’s Lies
No matter which party comes out victorious in Tuesday’s runoff contest in Georgia, Democrats are already guaranteed to control the U.S. Senate for the next two years.But the battle between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker actually has major implications for the balance of power in the chamber over the next four years.If holding the Senate in 2022 was a hard task for Democrats, doing it in 2024 would be herculean. The map confronting Democrats in the upcoming cycle is one of the most outright brutal in recent memory: they’ll be forced to defend seats in a trio of...
Herschel Walker Is the New Normal
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Win or lose, all the criticisms of Herschel Walker obscure a larger point: The...
atlantanewsfirst.com
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock projected winner, defeats Republican Herschel Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock appears to have won re-election in Georgia’s nationally watched runoff on Tuesday, and will now be serving his first full, six-year Senate term. Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker in the Dec. 6 runoff, which was triggered when neither candidate...
Herschel Walker has a problem: Kemp’s not on the December ballot
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has a Kemp problem: Gov. Brian Kemp, a fellow Republican who rolled to a big victory in Tuesday’s midterms, won’t be on the ballot in next month’s Senate runoff election. That’s a big issue for Walker, who should have been helped...
