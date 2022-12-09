SmarterWorx Removes Middlemen To Luxury Goods Investment Strategy, LidoDAO And Frax Share Need To Catch Up

The year 2022 ends as the worst twelve months ever witnessed in crypto. Bitcoin and Ethereum are already down more than 80% from their highest price in November 2021. The bear market has sent crypto prices to unprecedented lows and wreaked havoc in cryptocurrency-related institutions. Firms like Voyager Capital, Three Arrows Capital, Celsius, FTX, and BlockFi filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy this year, cumulatively losing billions of dollars belonging to investors. The Terra-Luna collapse also occurred this year, wiping out 60 billion dollars in hours. Despite the gloom and doom, speculators predict Dogecoin, Polygon, and SmarterWorx will reward investors heavily in the next bull cycle.

1 DAY AGO