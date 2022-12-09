Read full article on original website
AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Week 6 Men's Rankings Released
Purdue is the new No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll after a chaotic week of men's college basketball. Houston and Texas each suffered their first losses of the year, knocking off the top two teams from last week. It left Virginia, Purdue and Connecticut all as legitimate options to put on top of the Week 6 rankings.
B/R CFB Community: Which Non-CFP Bowl Game Will Be the Most Exciting?
The bowl season is beautiful just the way it is. Sure, college football is a jumbled mess at the moment. The transfer portal, coaching changes and NFL draft have all of us—even those of us who monitor these things for a living—plenty confused. But the matchups are still magnificent, and nothing will ever change that.
Illinois DC Ryan Walters Named Purdue Football HC After Jeff Brohm Exit
Purdue named Ryan Walters as its next football head coach on Tuesday. The announcement fills the vacancy created when former head coach Jeff Brohm left for his alma mater Louisville. Walters, 36, becomes the fourth-youngest head coach in FBS after spending the past two years as the defensive coordinator at...
Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall Enters Transfer Portal; Has 78 Career TDs
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal. The three-time defending Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year award winner will be expected to catch the eye of prominent football programs looking to bolster the quarterback position. McCall, 21, earned his first Player...
Class 4M state championship football preview: Columbus vs. Apopka
Columbus (13-1) vs. Apopka (11-3) When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Averages: Scoring 37.1 points per game, allowing 12.9 points per game. Statistical leaders: QB Alberto Mendoza (Jr., 186-256, 2,470 yards, 34 TDs), RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. (Sr., 1,050 yards, 10 TDs), WR Jose Leon (Jr., 38 catches, 569 yards, 11 TDs), LB Ja’Juan Bradsahw (Sr., 62 tackles, 3 TFL)
Woj: Pistons' Cade Cunningham to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Shin Injury
The second NBA season of promising young star Cade Cunningham has come to an early end. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons guard will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin. He's been out of action with the injury since Nov. 9. Per that report, "Cunningham took a...
Texas MBB HC Chris Beard Suspended After Arrest on Charge of Assault on Family Member
The following article contains descriptions of interpersonal violence. The Texas Longhorns announced men's basketball coach Chris Beard was suspended ahead of Monday's game against Rice following his arrest. "The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously," Texas said in a statement, per Dana O'Neil of...
10 NBA Players Who Should Move to the Bench ASAP
The NBA's 82-game schedule is more than a marathon. It's also an endless process of evolution. Teams change. Players change. Coaches change. Starting lineups change, too, though not always as quickly as they should. Let's speed up the process then and spotlight 10 current starters who should be switched to the second unit for statistical reasons or disconnected timelines between themselves and their teams.
MSU HC Mike Leach Dies at Age 61 Following Complications from a Heart Condition
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died at the age of 61. The school announced on Tuesday that Leach died due to complications from a heart condition. "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the Leach family said in a statement. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."
Clemson DE Myles Murphy Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won't Play in Orange Bowl
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will leave college early and jump to the pros. The junior told ESPN's Pete Thamel he will skip the Orange Bowl, forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranks Murphy as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Will Anderson Jr., Bryce Young Top Rankings
Will Anderson Jr. remains the top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Todd McShay. The Alabama pass-rusher made the Associated Press All-America First Team for the second straight year after tallying 10 sacks this season, and he should hear his name called early in the upcoming draft.
NFL owners to vote on loan for Broncos to upgrade stadium
The Denver Broncos are planning to invest $100 million worth of refurbishments into Empower Field at Mile High, according to a report from Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal. “The team is seeking a loan through the NFL’s G-4 program for the work, which is subject to a vote...
Heat Rumors: Miami Expected to Have 'Re-Energized Pursuit' of Jae Crowder Trade
The Miami Heat are "expected to have a re-energized pursuit" of the Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Charania also reported the Suns discussed a possible three-team trade that would've sent Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Atlanta Hawks have also shown interest in the 32-year-old forward.
5-Star DE Recruit Keon Keeley Commits to Alabama After Previous Pledge to Notre Dame
Highly touted edge-rusher Keon Keeley committed to Alabama on Monday. Keeley is the No. 10 overall player and top-ranked talent at his position in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 recruiting class. He originally committed to Notre Dame before walking back his decision in August. The Crimson Tide are on...
