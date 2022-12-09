Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florida Transfer Griffin McDowell Commits to UT Chattanooga
Florida Gators transfer Griffin McDowell shares that he will suit up for UT Chattanooga next season.
wivk.com
Highlights/Photos/Postgame/Stats/Story: Lady Vols handle Wright State, 96-57
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Lady Vols shot 59 percent from the floor to take a commanding 96-57 victory over Wright State in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday. Four players were in double figures for Tennessee (6-5), with senior Rickea Jackson leading the charge with a 17-point effort on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and a perfect 5-of-5 mark from the free-throw line. Sophomore Sara Puckett turned in a season-high 16 points, and senior Jordan Horston and graduate Jasmine Franklin each tallied 14. Franklin’s total also was a season best, coming after missing the past two contests due to injury.
wivk.com
Hoops Preview: Lady Vols vs. Wright State
Tennessee (5-5) will try to surpass the .500 winning percentage mark for the first time this season on Sunday, as Wright State (1-7; 0-2 Horizon League) comes to Knoxville for a 2:02 p.m. ET matinee at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest marks the Lady Vols’ fifth of a six-game home stand...
atozsports.com
Why the storyline for an upcoming Tennessee Vols basketball game just got a lot more interesting
The storyline for an upcoming Tennessee Vols basketball game got a lot more interesting on Monday morning. Tennessee is set to take on the Texas Longhorns in Knoxville on January 28. Texas is coached by former Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard….at least for now. Beard was reportedly arrested...
wivk.com
Highlights/Photos/Postgame/Stats/Story: Phillips’ First Career Double-Double Leads No. 7 Vols Past EKU, 84-49
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – An excellent night on the glass and a double-double from Julian Phillips led the seventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers to an 84-49 victory over Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (8-1) dominated in the second half and owned the glass throughout the game, out-rebounding EKU...
williamsonhomepage.com
Report: Lipscomb Academy targeting Vols great as next head coach
The last time Lipscomb Academy hired a former NFL star as its head football coach, it worked out pretty well. According to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice, the school is targeting ex-Dallas Cowboys tight end and former Tennessee Volunteers star Jason Witten as its next head football coach, replacing Trent Dilfer who recently left for the same position at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offer key player in transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal this month and they’re not just looking at defensive backs and wide receivers. Tennessee is looking to improve across the board — and that includes in the trenches. Winning in the SEC starts in the...
Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett
They say “it just means more” when it comes to SEC football and it would stand to reason that a Tennessee fan paying a bot farm to shame Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s Heisman candidacy would be a great example of that. As soon as Bennett was announced as one of the four finalists for the Read more... The post Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wcyb.com
Founder of Clear Creek Golf Course honored with PGA's Distinguished Career Award
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A longtime staple in the Tri-Cities golf community received a prestigious award on Saturday night. Luther Minor received the Distinguished Career Award from the PGA of America's Tri-Cities Chapter. The award recognizes someone who's had an outstanding career as a PGA Professional based on service...
WTVCFOX
"Retention is punishment" Tennessee NAACP brings awareness to affects with retention law
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee passes the third grade reading retention law for the 2022/2023 school year. With this law any third grade student who does not pass as proficient in reading on one test means they fail the third grade and get held back. Members of...
WATE
Man kills himself during arrest
Police are investigating what led to a man taking his own life as they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant according to a release from the Greeneville Police Department. Man kills himself during arrest. Police are investigating what led to a man taking his own life as they were...
wivk.com
Some Places to See Christmas Lights in East Tennessee
Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East Tennessee. The Marlowe’s home...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste
A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy
Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
wvlt.tv
New development coming to North Knoxville
Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 11 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
wvlt.tv
Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump
Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
Kingsport Times-News
ECU returning $15 million to members
KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union members can expect to share another $15 million Extraordinary Dividend in January 2023. Recently approved by ECU’s volunteer board of directors, this payout will bring the new total to $177 million returned to members since it began in 1998.
Comments / 0