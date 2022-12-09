ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Report: Lipscomb Academy targeting Vols great as next head coach

The last time Lipscomb Academy hired a former NFL star as its head football coach, it worked out pretty well. According to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice, the school is targeting ex-Dallas Cowboys tight end and former Tennessee Volunteers star Jason Witten as its next head football coach, replacing Trent Dilfer who recently left for the same position at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
thenexthoops.com

Tumultuous Tennessee: where the Vols go from here

Before the NCAA season began, Tennessee sat atop national and SEC rankings, ranked No. 5 in the nation by AP, No. 3 by The Next, and unanimously No. 2 in the SEC among media and coaches. But since their season began on Nov. 8, the Vols have steadily plummeted. As...
wivk.com

Hoops Preview: Lady Vols vs. Wright State

Tennessee (5-5) will try to surpass the .500 winning percentage mark for the first time this season on Sunday, as Wright State (1-7; 0-2 Horizon League) comes to Knoxville for a 2:02 p.m. ET matinee at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest marks the Lady Vols’ fifth of a six-game home stand...
testudotimes.com

No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 7 Tennessee preview

Fresh off its first loss of the season on the road at Wisconsin, No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball has one of its toughest games of the season Sunday when it faces No. 7 Tennessee at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York as a part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy

Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
tigerdroppings.com

Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
wvlt.tv

Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump

Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
wivk.com

Some Places to See Christmas Lights in East Tennessee

Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East Tennessee. The Marlowe’s home...
WBIR

Marble Springs' mascot Cinnamon is missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Marble Springs' mascot Cinnamon has been reported missing for over two weeks, according to Marble Springs' Facebook post. His last visit was with the director of Marble Springs where he was given "extra special attention and treats." Cinnamon was born at Marble Springs in 2005 and...
WATE

Unicorn World shares magical experience in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
hardknoxwire.com

Goodbye and Thank You

We really, really hate to make this announcement. We are unable to continue publishing Hard Knox Wire. The last year or so has been exceedingly difficult for us, both personally and financially. We had hoped that we could attract enough subscribers to subsidize a small, hyperlocal news publication, but we’ve been unable to consistently do so. It takes a lot of time and sweat to put together a periodical like ours as well as money, and the bleak fact is that we simply don’t have enough of any of those things to continue any longer. The recent attack on our website was the proverbial straw that broke this camel’s back, and now it’s time for us to move on to the next chapter of our story.
WATE

Residents on English Mountain nearing two weeks with no water

Residents on English Mountain heard what they have been wanting to hear for a long time; a review board with the state Comptroller's Office has asked for all current board members of ESCUD to step down. There are still problems that need to be addressed and people still without water.
