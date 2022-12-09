308 Mass. fire departments receive millions in grant money for new safety equipment

BOSTON — Hundreds of fire departments throughout Massachusetts will be able to pay for new safety gear as part of a movement by the Baker administration to distribute over $1 billion in grant money.

Three hundred and eight departments will be granted $5 million in order to purchase new equipment such as ballistic protective clothing, extraction equipment and thermal protective clothing.

“We ask so much of our firefighters, and no matter how dangerous or difficult the situation, they always do whatever it takes to help,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This program is an opportunity to make sure they are properly protected every time they answer a call for help.”

“Every time a firefighter goes to work, they could be asked to rescue a child from a burning building, clean up a spill of hazardous materials, treat a patient with a contagious medical condition, or rush into a hostile event to rescue and treat victims,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. “This program is absolutely vital to helping fire departments prepare for the vast array of hazards they face today and making sure that firefighters go home safe after every call.”

According to the Department of Fire Services, the purchase of the new equipment will be vital to helping departments meet Occupational Safety and Health Administration or National Fire Protection Association safety standards. This is the third year that funding has been awarded to improve firefighter safety as part of a five-year, $25 million bond filed by the Baker administration in 2021.

“Three years into this program now, we’re really seeing the impact that it is making out in the field,” said Shrewsbury Fire Chief James Vuona, President of the Fire Chiefs’ Association of Massachusetts. “Firefighters are responding to calls with the proper protective gear and tools, which makes their jobs much safer. The firefighters of Massachusetts and their families are grateful for this investment in their health and safety.”

The full list of towns and cities that received a grant can be viewed below.

FY23 Firefighter Safety Equipment Award List by Boston 25 Desk on Scribd

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group