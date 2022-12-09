Read full article on original website
‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents
WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
Drive created for families who lost homes in two Hartford fires
HARTFORD — A Hartford woman is organizing a donation drive for the owners of the two homes that caught fire on High Road and Huron Street in Hartford last week. Hartford resident Emily Goldbach has joined forces with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce and Piggly Wiggly to help two local families who recently lost their houses in separate fires on Dec. 7 and were left displaced.
Birthday parade to be held in Pewaukee girl’s honor
PEWAUKEE — A group of truck owners are joining together to hold an epic birthday parade for a little girl in Pewaukee. The Wisconsin Truck Takeover Enthusiasts are holding a 5th birthday parade party for Delaney Krings, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Delaney’s 5th birthday is Friday....
Alice Ida Mullikin
Alice Ida Mullikin passed away peacefully December 11, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 99. She was born in Westfield, the daughter of Carl and Ida Lange. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Marshall, in 1975 and all her siblings Walter, Edward, Arthur, Alfred, Ella, Amelia, Zelma, Alma, and Mary.
Hope Cross Nelson
Longtime West Bend alderperson and activist Hope Cross Nelson died on December 11, while in hospice care at Ivy Manor in West Bend. She was 91. Hope was born on March 27, 1931, in South Amboy, N.J., and was raised there and in Trenton, N.J., while her father, Harold G. Hoffman, served as governor of New Jersey during her youth. She never lost her New Jersey accent despite living in the Midwest for over 70 years.
Esther T. Gerner
May 14, 1934 - Dec. 10, 2022. Esther T. Gerner, nee Ackerman, of West Bend died on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Pavilion at Glacier Valley in Slinger at the age of 88 years. She was born May 14, 1934 in West Bend to the late Louis and Helen (nee Tennies) Ackerman.
Builder chosen for Grafton autistic living community
GRAFTON — McShane Construction Company of Rosemont, Ill., was selected to build the 32-unit Woodside Prairie development in Grafton. The supportive living community for adults with autism will be built on Hunter’s Lane, west of Port Washington Road. Located on a 6.5-acre site, Woodside Prairie will consist of...
Tracy Donald Tenpenny, 54
Tracy Donald Tenpenny, adoring husband of Clare and loving father of Joe and Lorraine, was welcomed into eternal life on December 2, 2022, by a multitude of angels and saints, at the age of 54. Tracy, the son of Jerry and Barbara Tenpenny, was born on November 6, 1968, in...
Michael G. Sukowski, 78
Michael G. Sukowski, of Town of Cedarburg, went to his heavenly home in the early hours of Monday, November 21, 2022 at Kathy Hospice in West Bend, Wisconsin. He was 78 years old. Mike was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the son of George and Louise (nee Walfert) Sukowski on May...
Richard ‘Dick’ D. Rupp Sr.
Richard ‘Dick’ D. Rupp Sr. Richard “Dick” D. Rupp Sr. of Hartford found peace on Monday, December 6, 2022 at the Kathys Hospice Center in West Bend. Dick was born October 23, 1938 in Waukesha to parents Evelyn A. (nee Schane) and George W. Rupp. He was united in marriage to Gail (nee Edwards) on April 8, 1961, and have been married for 61 happy and loving years.
Ladd Agency relocates to Echo Plaza
CEDARBURG - The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to mark the relocation of The Ladd Agency, owned by Steve Ladd, to Echo Plaza in Cedarburg. The Ladd Agency offers a wide range of personal and commercial insurance coverage to cater specifically to client’s individual needs. Ladd has been in the insurance industry for 30 years, and grew up in Cedarburg.
Kenneth Arthur Bastian
Kenneth Arthur Bastian was called home to the lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home of 47 years in West Bend. He was born in 1932 to the late Harvey and Erna (nee Sauer) Bastian, the third child of six children. Over his 90 years, he experienced a full lifetime of achievements in an ever-changing world. From humble beginnings born into the simple farming life to serving in the Army, becoming a skilled mechanic, marrying the love of his life, raising a family, and even at the end mastering modern technology to catch his favorite RFD programs and the Brewers and the Bucks on his smart TV.
‘Your heart just felt so good’
HARTFORD — Jodi Thomas’ fourth grade class at Rossman Elementary School raised $215 to buy livestock for a needy family in a developing country. But instead of a bake sale, car wash or simply asking for donations, the students performed chores above and beyond their normal duties for their parents to raise the money.
Ellen F. Scheunemann-Doyle, 102
Ellen F. Scheunemann-Doyle of Cedarburg, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the age of 102. Ellen was born on September 27, 1920, to Mathias and Anna (nee Sidlo) Anderle in Grafton, Wisconsin. On September 7, 1946, Ellen married the late Leslie Edward Scheunemann, who passed away in 1961, and together they were blessed with two sons, Brian (Teri) and Paul (Mary Jo). Ellen was then united in marriage with the late Francis William Doyle on August 27, 1963, whom she spent 36 years of marriage with until his passing in 2000.
Very Merry Milwaukee
Join us for a favorite family event at the Milwaukee County Historical Society. See Billie the Brownie and our holiday exhibit, take your picture with Santa, make an ornament, and write a letter to Rudolf and his friends. Cookies, brownies, and hot chocolate will be for sale in Mrs. Claus’...
Donald Theys, 85
On Friday, December 9, 2022, Donald Theys, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at the age of 85. Don was born on May 1, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI to Ed and Rose Theys, he graduated from Bay View High School in 1957, and served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1960 where he was stationed in England. Following his military service Don worked at Brills Warehouse and attended MSOE. It was at Brills Warehouse where he met his future wife, Patricia (nee Otterson).
Hunting for candy canes in West Bend
WEST BEND — Kids of all ages came out on Friday night and Saturday afternoon to hunt for candy canes at St. Andrew's Church in West Bend during their third annual Candy Cane Hunt. Attendees visited five stations during the event while they walked down snow covered, lantern lit...
Gerald A. “Jerry” Groth, 87
Gerald A. “Jerry” Groth of West Bend, formerly of Jackson, died on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home at Cedar Bay West at the age of 87 years. He was born on April 10, 1935 to the late John and Adela (nee Kannenberg) Groth. In 1957, he...
