q13fox.com
Locals push for Mt. Rainier National Park to return daily access to Paradise
ASHFORD, Wash. - The gate allowing visitors to access Paradise, a portion of the Mount Rainier National Park, was back open on Sunday. For the past several weeks, the national park has struggled to allow access to the area, citing a lack of personnel – it’s a move that has caused stress to local businesses. In late November, the park made the decision to no longer attempt to keep the gate open on weekdays that allows visitors to travel from Longmire to Paradise.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Like Steelheading? These WDFW Gigs May Be For You
OK, so that’s not exactly how WDFW worded one of its latest job announcements, but the agency is looking for two full-time recreational steelhead test fishing technicians to work Washington Coast systems later this winter. Besides being able to back a trailer, and launch and row a drift boat,...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Another Washington Wolf Killed By A Cougar
Cougars bagged another Washington wolf, this one a member of the border-straddling Grouse Flats Pack of Asotin County. WDFW reports the wild canid was found dead in Oregon last month and subsequent investigation by ODFW staffers determined it had been killed by a big cat. Even as the Grouse Flats...
Tri-City Herald
Moose encountered in southwestern WA for first time. Experts explain what it means
The Mount Rainier National Park Service released a photo of the first recorded moose sighting at Mount Rainier in Washington’s state Thursday. The sighting could be a sign of an increase in moose activity in the southern Cascades, experts say. The park released a tweet depicting a picture of...
beachconnection.net
Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
Satellite image shows Pacific storm blanketing NW, West Coast
A December storm is bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest and California, some minor flooding along the coast and heavy snow in Oregon’s Cascade Mountain passes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the northern Oregon Cascades through midnight Saturday. An advisory also warned of snow and slippery driving conditions for Willamette, Santiam and McKenzie passes. Here is a look at the Pacific front.
Does Washington Law Require You to Use Headlights in Fog?
It seems we jumped straight from summer to winter, doesn't it? I don't honestly remember the fall of 2022. We've had some snow in recent weeks which has caused some turmoil on the roads, highways, and especially the residential areas. When I got in the car to go to work...
How Long Will Freezing Fog Grip Tri-Cities?
The National Weather Service has issued a freezing fog into Tuesday afternoon for the Tri-Cities and the surrounding area. Freezing Fog can be one of the most treacherous conditions for drivers as temperatures remain low and road conditions can be even more dangerous. What is Freezing Fog?. Fog is moisture,...
Chronicle
Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November
At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
NBCMontana
A few snow showers today; next weather maker arrives Sunday with more widespread snowfall
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 5 PM Sunday through 5 PM Monday for the Bridger and Castle Mountains, Madison River Valley, Gallatin Valley, Northwest Beaverhead County below 6000ft, Ruby Mountains, Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
Hawaii search ends for Washington state snorkeler missing after shark spotted
The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
freightwaves.com
Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
Washington Woman Goes Missing While Snorkeling In Hawaii
The victim's husband and witnesses reported seeing a huge shark in the water when she disappeared.
KOMO News
Inslee and whale advocates celebrate progress made in protecting orcas in Puget Sound
SEATTLE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and the Quiet Sound program celebrated the progress made in protecting orcas in Puget Sound on Friday at the Seattle Aquarium. The Quiet Sound has been advocating for increased funding for salmon habitat restoration efforts, eliminating toxic pollution, and reducing underwater noise and disturbances.
KING-5
Here's when lowland snow could arrive in western Washington
SEATTLE — Friday night will have the potential for spotty areas of light lowland snow. No significant accumulations are expected as the moisture looks to remain meager across western Washington. The air will be cold enough to drop snow levels to around 800 feet early Friday morning, potentially down to 500 feet where heavier precipitation develops.
q13fox.com
'Quiet Sound' program offers hope for Southern Resident killer whales
SEATTLE - A pilot program running in Puget Sound has slowed 61-percent of commercial vessels in the past month. The program, which is voluntary, is the latest effort to reduce noise pollution that harms the endangered Southern Resident killer whales. At last count, the Southern Resident killer whales numbers have...
KDRV
Oregon is considering a proposal to protect coyotes from "killing contests"
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is getting comments about a proposal to protect coyotes from coyote killing contests in the state. It could act on the proposal this week. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is leading a group of Oregon wildlife protection organizations in a petition to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission. The petition insists an end to coyote killing contests in the state.
KTVB
I-84 in eastern Oregon back open after being closed Saturday morning
BAKER CITY, Ore. — I-84 is back open eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 302 in Baker City after being closed most of the morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Saturday. The closures were due to high winds, blowing snow...
Klamath Falls News
Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin
KLAMATH RIVER BASIN – Gathering along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County today [December 8, 2022], Governor Kate Brown joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and leaders of the Klamath, Yurok, and Karuk tribes to celebrate final approval of a transformative dam removal project that will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries – the largest river restoration project in American history.
kpq.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night. South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning. The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow,...
