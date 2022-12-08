ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
Business Insider

New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says it's 'gangster' that the top Democrats in Congress could both be from New York City

Rep. Jamaal Bowman chuckled when asked about New York City's impending moment of power. Pelosi's decision to step down from leadership means the top two Democrats could both hail from New York. They would be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and would-be House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Democratic Rep. Jamaal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responds to being investigated by House ethics committee

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has responded to the announcement that she’s being investigated by the U.S. House Committee on Ethics. On Wednesday, the House Committee on Ethics announced they have been investigating the progressive congresswoman for possible ethics violations since June, but provided no details on what the violations could be.
The Independent

Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech

Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader

The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way for a younger generation of up-and-coming lawmakers to climb into the leadership ranks.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

AOC facing House ethics investigation after ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala freebie

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the congressional panel confirmed Wednesday. The eight-member committee provided no details about the nature of the investigation, saying only that it had decided to extend its consideration of a matter brought to its attention on June 23 of this year, and would announce its ultimate course of action some time next year.
Washington Examiner

'Shamelessness': Hakeem Jeffries pushes back on election denier label

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), recently appointed leader of House Democrats, said it is unfortunate Republicans are focusing on comments he made relating to the 2016 election as they enter the majority in the House. Republicans began pointing to Jeffries's comments denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump's 2016 win...
Daily Beast

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Wants to Grow Congressional Progressive Caucus and Move Dems Left

The GOP took the House in the 2022 midterms, but even before Democrats have officially left the House majority, some members are already thinking about 2024 and how their party can win back control from Republicans. Eying the GOP’s slim majority—they won by just nine seats—some Democrats believe the House...
WWD

AOC Investigation Is Not Impacting Met Gala Guest List

While the House Committee on Ethics has extended its investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for an undisclosed matter, some media outlets speculated that it could be in relation to having attended the Met Gala. The Bronx-born 33-year-old, who represents the New York’s 14th district, isn’t the only state official to...
NEW YORK STATE
WSAV News 3

US postage stamp to honor civil rights icon John Lewis

ATLANTA (AP) — The late congressman and civil rights giant John Lewis will be honored with a postage stamp in 2023, the U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday. The design for the stamp uses a photograph taken by Marco Grob for a 2013 issue of Time magazine. Lewis, then 73, wears a dark suit and blue tie […]
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

LA racism scandal prompts new round of city council protests

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The City Council was disrupted Tuesday by another round of boisterous, foul-mouthed protests after a councilman facing widespread calls to resign for his involvement in a racism scandal defiantly returned to the chamber and took his seat. Councilman Kevin de Leon’s appearance prompted...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy