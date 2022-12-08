Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTARemington WriteNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
AOC hits Sinema for leaving Democratic Party, registering as an independent: 'People deserve more'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. criticized Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after the Arizona senator announced her decision to become independent.
Top House Democrat Blasts AOC as "Nowhere to Be Found"
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a top House Democrat who lost his New York House race to his Republican challenger last week, has blasted Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying “she was nowhere to be found” during campaign season.
Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says it's 'gangster' that the top Democrats in Congress could both be from New York City
Rep. Jamaal Bowman chuckled when asked about New York City's impending moment of power. Pelosi's decision to step down from leadership means the top two Democrats could both hail from New York. They would be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and would-be House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Democratic Rep. Jamaal...
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responds to being investigated by House ethics committee
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has responded to the announcement that she’s being investigated by the U.S. House Committee on Ethics. On Wednesday, the House Committee on Ethics announced they have been investigating the progressive congresswoman for possible ethics violations since June, but provided no details on what the violations could be.
Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech
Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
Dems silent on McCarthy’s pledge to boot Swalwell, Omar, Schiff from committees
Senior House Democrats are silent on Republican Kevin McCarthy's pledge to boot Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell off committees next Congress.
Rep. Jamie Raskin said a GOP majority could install Trump as speaker of the House. Matt Gaetz has floated the idea before.
Jamie Raskin says GOP members of the House could try to make Trump the Speaker. Pro-Trump members have repeatedly talked about the idea, Raskin said on "Face the Nation." Rep. Matt Gaetz previously told supporters he would nominate Trump if the GOP took the House. US Rep. Jamie Raskin of...
End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way for a younger generation of up-and-coming lawmakers to climb into the leadership ranks.
AOC facing House ethics investigation after ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala freebie
The House Ethics Committee is investigating Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the congressional panel confirmed Wednesday. The eight-member committee provided no details about the nature of the investigation, saying only that it had decided to extend its consideration of a matter brought to its attention on June 23 of this year, and would announce its ultimate course of action some time next year.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is subject of House ethics investigation
Spokesperson for New York Democrat ‘confident’ undisclosed matter ‘will be dismissed’
Ilhan Omar, Eric Swalwell hit back at McCarthy over pledge to block them from House committees
Reps. Ilhan Omar and Eric Swalwell lashed out Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for pledging to block them from serving on House committees next Congress.
Hakeem Jeffries elected to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat, ushering in new generation of leadership
Democrats elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to lead the House caucus in the next Congress, ushering in a new generation of House leadership with Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) as the next minority whip and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) as House Democratic conference chairman.
Rashida Tlaib, Ro Khanna join protests against expedited oil lease permitting
Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ro Khanna joined climate activists on Capitol Hill Tuesday to protest against Sen. Joe Manchin's deal with party leadership.
'Shamelessness': Hakeem Jeffries pushes back on election denier label
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), recently appointed leader of House Democrats, said it is unfortunate Republicans are focusing on comments he made relating to the 2016 election as they enter the majority in the House. Republicans began pointing to Jeffries's comments denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump's 2016 win...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Wants to Grow Congressional Progressive Caucus and Move Dems Left
The GOP took the House in the 2022 midterms, but even before Democrats have officially left the House majority, some members are already thinking about 2024 and how their party can win back control from Republicans. Eying the GOP’s slim majority—they won by just nine seats—some Democrats believe the House...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Georgia Senate victory caps strong midterms for Dems
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Georgia voters narrowly elected incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in Tuesday’s runoff, giving President Biden and Senate Democrats a majority in the Senate next year and a sense of…
AOC Investigation Is Not Impacting Met Gala Guest List
While the House Committee on Ethics has extended its investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for an undisclosed matter, some media outlets speculated that it could be in relation to having attended the Met Gala. The Bronx-born 33-year-old, who represents the New York’s 14th district, isn’t the only state official to...
US postage stamp to honor civil rights icon John Lewis
ATLANTA (AP) — The late congressman and civil rights giant John Lewis will be honored with a postage stamp in 2023, the U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday. The design for the stamp uses a photograph taken by Marco Grob for a 2013 issue of Time magazine. Lewis, then 73, wears a dark suit and blue tie […]
LA racism scandal prompts new round of city council protests
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The City Council was disrupted Tuesday by another round of boisterous, foul-mouthed protests after a councilman facing widespread calls to resign for his involvement in a racism scandal defiantly returned to the chamber and took his seat. Councilman Kevin de Leon’s appearance prompted...
