Brittney Griner ‘represents the best of America,’ White House says, silent on death of Border Patrol agent

The White House has denied claims that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman negotiated the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for a notorious Russian arms dealer dubbed the “Merchant of Death”.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted on Thursday that – despite the prisoner exchange taking place on middle eastern soil – the only nations involved in the negotiations were the US and Russia.“The only countries that negotiated this deal were the United States and Russia,” she said.“There was no mediation involved.”Saudi Arabia and the UAE sought to take credit for the release of...

