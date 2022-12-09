ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

The Independent

Ivanka has abandoned him and Melania has White House PTSD: What Trump’s family really think of a second term

Donald Trump announced a new run for the White House in 2024 on Tuesday evening, unmoved by some disastrous midterm elections results in which many of his most high-profile candidates lost their races.While the Republican Party had been loudly predicting a “red wave” on Election Day, flooding the House of Representatives and Senate with conservatives in order to effectively disable Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, what actually happened was less a wave, more a light splash.The Democrats instead retained control of the upper chamber of Congress while the GOP appears likely to obtain only a tiny majority in the House, sparking...
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
Shine My Crown

White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Disrespectful Reporter During Conference

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has hit back against a pool of reporters during a heated exchange at the White House Tuesday. White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was in the midst of discussing the administration’s vaccine efforts when Daily Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova shouted out a question about investigations into the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. Jean-Pierre quickly intervened, stating Glebova was being “disrespectful.”
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Indy100

The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run

Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-term results that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he is the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided nation.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise; in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him...
The Hill

CNN announces changes to White House team

CNN has laid out new roles for its reporters covering the White House. Phil Mattingly has been promoted to chief White House correspondent, the network announced on Monday, and reporter MJ Lee has been promoted to senior White House correspondent. Mattingly began covering the White House for CNN in January...
TheDailyBeast

Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?

More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
CNBC

Trump's former top aide Kellyanne Conway deposed for hours by Jan. 6 committee

Former top Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway was questioned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, NBC News reported. Conway said she is not working on former President Donald Trump's 2024 White House bid, NBC reported. She was accompanied by attorney Emmet Flood, who...
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Business Insider

Trump threatened to withdraw his endorsement of Nevada Republican Joe Lombardo after the then-candidate chose not to call him a 'great' president at an October debate: NYT

Trump threatened to nix support for Joe Lombardo after he declined to call him "great," per the NYT. Lombardo, in an October debate, said Trump was "sound," which prompted Trump to call Ronna McDaniel. Lombardo, now the governor-elect of Nevada, narrowly defeated Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. During the 2022 midterms,...
TheDailyBeast

Sean Hannity Lists All the Reasons He Dislikes Pelosi Replacement

It didn’t take long for Fox News host Sean Hannity’s joy over Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s imminent departure from House leadership to sour, as the veteran spin doctor got right to work Wednesday night bashing her newly elected replacement: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).Like he often did for prominent Democrats like Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Pennsylvania Senator-elect John Fetterman prior to the midterms, Hannity compiled a rolling list of items deemed to be part of Jeffries’ “radical record.” Among the charges: Jeffries “accused Republicans of stealing SCOTUS seats,” was a manager during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, and “said...
The Independent

Trump announcement - live: Trump 2024 flags and protesters converge on Trump Tower ahead of Mar-a-Lago speech

Donald Trump is preparing to deliver a highly anticipated speech at Mar-a-Lago this evening in which he is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign. Protesters and supporters have been seen at Trump Tower in New York ahead of the much-trailed event.The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which a supposed red wave did not materialise. Traditional conservatives and Maga-adherents are blaming each other for the lacklustre performance.Even though the former president faces multiple investigations into his business empire, actions on January 6,...
AdWeek

Ana Cabrera to Leave CNN for NBCU News Group

TVNewser can confirm that CNN Newsroom anchor Ana Cabrera is leaving CNN for NBCUniversal News Group. Puck’s Dylan Byers broke the news Thursday morning, adding that she’s likely to end up at MSNBC and wasn’t impacted by the layoffs that are happening at CNN Thursday. CNN did...
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
