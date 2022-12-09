Read full article on original website
Prosecution seeking federal prison time for owner of Mexican, Brazilian restaurants convicted of tax fraud
BAY CITY, MI — Prosecutors are arguing a Bay County man who owns several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants should get federal prison time for committing tax fraud while on probation for a sexual offense. The restaurateur’s defense counsel, though, maintain probation is sufficient and that their client — a...
abc12.com
Retired eye doctor pleads guilty in Saginaw area hate crimes case
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired optometrist admitting he placed a noose in a Saginaw couple's car, and made racist, threatening phone calls to Starbucks stores across the state. In April, we told you that Ken Pilon was federally charged, accused of leaving nooses around the Saginaw area and making...
abc12.com
Flint man pleads no contest to killing, dismembering his father
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man pleaded no contest last week in the gruesome murder and dismemberment of his father two years ago. Court records show Aron Reeves II pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree murder and mutilation of a body for the murder of his father, Aron Reeves, in March of 2020.
Saginaw man who drew gun on gas station attendant, got locked in store gets jail, probation
SAGINAW, MI — Just a few months after drawing a gun inside a gas station and getting locked in the store by its clerk, a Saginaw man has received jail time and probation. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 8, sentenced 22-year-old Jaylen C. Laury to 180 days in jail, with credit for 76 days already served. Jackson also sentenced Laury to two years of probation under the Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation Program, an intensive supervision program that targets high-risk felony offenders with a history of probation violations or failure.
Flint police investigating critical shooting
FLINT, MI – One person is in critical condition at a local hospital following a shooting, Flint police said. Officers with the Flint Police Department around 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, were called to Hurley Medical Center after a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police...
Exonerated Pontiac man sues officials involved in his murder case
A man exonerated of starting a Pontiac house fire that killed four people is now suing, and said any money he receives won’t change what he missed during the decades he spent locked up. Anthony Kyles filed a federal lawsuit last week against people involved in his case and...
abc12.com
Shooting victim critically injured in Flint early Friday
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Flint that left an unidentified victim in critical condition early Friday. According to information sent from the Flint Police Department on Monday, officers responded to Hurley Medical Center around 1:15 a.m. to investigate a shooting victim who was dropped off at the hospital.
Bay County man charged with killing pedestrian in Buena Vista Township
SAGINAW, MI — A Portsmouth Township man has been criminally charged with crashing into a pedestrian in Buena Vista Township, killing the man on the day of his grandmother’s funeral. Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens on Dec. 6 arraigned 27-year-old Blake E. Markle on one count...
abc12.com
Tuscola County teacher resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behavior
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mayville elementary school teacher has resigned after parents contacted police about possible inappropriate behavior. Mayville Community Schools Superintendent Barry Markwart confirmed on Monday that the unidentified teacher resigned last week. He was the Mayville Elementary School physical education teacher. Multiple parents filed complaints about...
WNEM
Police searching for shooting suspect, victim in critical condition
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Police responded to Hurley Medical Center for a shooting about 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 9. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition, police said.
Buena Vista shooting leaves one teen wounded, another facing two felonies
BUENA VISTA TWP, MI — A Saginaw County teen is facing two felonies after allegedly shooting a fellow teen in Buena Vista Township. At 9:14 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, police responded to a shooting outside a residence in the 800 block of South 26th Street. They arrived to find a 19-year-old male who had suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg, said Buena Vista Township Police Detective Alexis Frierson.
2 in custody after man’s body found in abandoned building in Flint
FLINT, MI – Two people are in custody in connection with the body of a man that was found in a vacant building on the city’s northeast side. Flint police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Davison Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, following a report of a body that was found in an abandoned building.
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in unsolved homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward for information to solve the homicide of an 18-year-old killed in 2007. On Monday, December 10, 2007, Virgil “Storm” Alexander was shot in the 200 block of West Home Avenue in Flint. Investigators...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Former Vassar police officer accepts plea deal in GHOST sting-related case
A pretrial hearing in Genesee County Court on Monday, December 5, revealed that a former part-time Vassar Police officer caught this past March during a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (or GHOST) investigation struck a plea deal with prosecutors. 45-year-old Todd Barraco, also a former assistant principal in the Vassar...
abc12.com
Family mourns death of loved one murdered in Flint, body found in abandoned building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A family is mourning the loss of their loved one after learning he was murdered and his body dumped in a vacant, blighted building on Flint’s east side. Charles “Charlie” Markley was last seen alive December 1st and reported missing by his sister. Following a...
abc12.com
Neighbors want old Rite Aid gone. Land Bank says it's not that easy
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - People living in a east side Flint neighborhood are asking why an abandoned pharmacy in their community is still standing. ABC12 reported Saturday night about the body of Charles Markley, which was found by police inside the building. But neighbors claim it's long been a hotspot for thieves and fires. With these problems, they wonder why the building hasn't seen a wrecking crew.
Detroit Street Gang Leader Faces Mandatory Life Sentence Following Convictions
A federal jury convicted the leader of the “It’s Just Us” (IJU) street gang of racketeering and murder, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced Friday. These convictions conclude a two-week trial held in Port Huron before U.S. District Judge Robert H. Cleland. Ison was joined in the
The Oakland Press
State police arrest Oakland County man for having gun, loose bullets in car
An Oakland County man will spend the weekend locked up in the Macomb County Jail after he was arrested for driving around with a loaded gun and loose ammunition in his vehicle. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the vehicle Friday on the M-53 freeway in Washington Township in northern...
Detroit News
Oakland Co. prosecutor: Case against Crumbley parents 'stronger' than ever
Oakland Couty Prosecutor Karen McDonald claims that her involuntary manslaughter case against the parents of the teen who went on a deadly shooting rampage at Oxford High School in November 2021 is stronger than ever. McDonald's argument was filed Friday in response to the sixth request for a lower bond...
Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
