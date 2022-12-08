Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Crypto exchange FTX fights Bahamas demand for data access
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Lawyers for the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX will square off in court on Wednesday to fight a demand for internal records from an insolvent affiliate based in the Bahamas as the two wrestle over scraps of the once high-flying business. In Wednesday's emergency hearing, liquidators of...
NASDAQ
Cisco (CSCO) Joins Forces With OTEGLOBE to Boost Prospects
Cisco Systems CSCO recently announced that it has partnered with OTEGLOBE to increase the capacity and performance of its network to deliver faster, more efficient connections to its customers with a full-scale, 800G-ready infrastructure. OTEGLOBE is the international wholesale arm of OTE Group and is a network backbone operator operating...
NASDAQ
Better Cloud Software Stock: Snowflake vs. Domo
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) both make it easier for large companies to organize, view, and analyze their data. Snowflake's cloud-based data warehousing platform enables companies to store all their data from different computing platforms in a centralized location easily accessed by third-party apps. One of those apps...
NASDAQ
Hanmi Financial Corporation Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, the first Korean American bank, which today serves multi-ethnic communities with high-quality relationship-based products and services, visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to commemorate 40 years of strong customer partnerships and deep community ties. From its founding days in Los Angeles in 1982 through multiple cycles of economic, social, and political changes, Hanmi Bank has stood firmly with its customers expanding to nine states and serving customers with a wide spectrum of banking needs. In honour of the occasion, Bonnie Lee, President and CEO, rings the Closing Bell. Ms. Lee is one of only 10 women serving as Chief Executive Officers of public banks in the U.S.
NASDAQ
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR), which makes up 2.98% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund...
Apple scales back ambitious autonomous car debut: report
Apple has scaled back the initial debut of its self-driving electric vehicle, according to a new report, pushing the car's targeted launch date to 2026.
Android Headlines
Samsung is widely rolling out Android 13 to Galaxy S21 series in the US
A couple of weeks back, Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S21 series phones in the US. The big Android update is now rolling out to the unlocked units as well. Samsung rolled out Android 13 to a ton...
NASDAQ
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line...
Phone Arena
The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in
T-Mobile has been in an incredibly giving mood these past few weeks, throwing gratis high-end Android handsets, new iPhones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds at new and existing customers for Black Friday, making its unlimited wireless service exceptionally affordable for families, heavily discounting 5G Home Internet subscriptions, and adding yet another platform to your list of streaming freebies.
NASDAQ
SPXL: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the DIREXION DAILY STANDARD AND POORS 500 BULL 3X SHARES (Symbol: SPXL) where we have detected an approximate $155.1 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.7% decrease week over week (from 38,600,001 to 36,400,001). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPXL, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Is AAON (AAON) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aaon (AAON) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 14th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. ANYWHERE RE INC HOUS is a provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3 downward over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
5 Valuable Price-to-Book Stocks to Buy in December
There are several different ways to find value stocks. Among these, the most popular are the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) and price-to-sales ratio (P/S). However, investors often overlook the price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio), which though used less often, is an easy-to-use valuation tool for identifying low-priced stocks with great returns. The...
NASDAQ
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $84.11 in the previous session. Axcelis Technologies has gained 11.8% since the start of the year compared to the -31.5% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -38.5% return for the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry.
NASDAQ
Down 24%, Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?
Down 24% year to date, Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) hasn't escaped the impacts of the 2022 bear market. Like many e-commerce companies, it faces global macroeconomic challenges like inflation and possible recession. But China-specific headwinds are another big problem, too. Let's take a look at both of...
NASDAQ
Reliance Steel's (RS) Shares Rise 14% in 6 Months: Here's Why
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s RS shares have popped 13.9% over the past six months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s decline of 4.3% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 6.4% rise over the same period. Let’s take a...
NASDAQ
EQR February 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) saw new options begin trading today, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the EQR options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified the following call contract of particular interest. The call...
NASDAQ
Here’s What to Expect From Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) Q2 Results Today
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to report its second-quarter Fiscal 2023 results on December 12, after the market closes. The company’s top line is expected to have benefitted from the strong momentum in the cloud services market. Further, the Cerner acquisition, completed on June 8, 2022, is anticipated to have contributed to Oracle’s healthcare-related revenues.
'Un-carrier' T-Mobile Makes a Very Verizon, AT&T 'Carrier' Move
Former T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Free Report CEO John Legere in 2013 introduced the mobile carrier company's "uncarrier" program. This move primarily freed customers from being locked into two-year contracts with their cell phone companies. It was perceived as a groundbreaking deal at the time that delighted customers who felt...
NASDAQ
Model N, Inc. (MODN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Model N (MODN)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 4.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $40.9 in the previous session. Model N has gained 33.9% since the start of the year compared to the -31.5% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -59.4% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry.
Comments / 0