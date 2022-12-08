Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, the first Korean American bank, which today serves multi-ethnic communities with high-quality relationship-based products and services, visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to commemorate 40 years of strong customer partnerships and deep community ties. From its founding days in Los Angeles in 1982 through multiple cycles of economic, social, and political changes, Hanmi Bank has stood firmly with its customers expanding to nine states and serving customers with a wide spectrum of banking needs. In honour of the occasion, Bonnie Lee, President and CEO, rings the Closing Bell. Ms. Lee is one of only 10 women serving as Chief Executive Officers of public banks in the U.S.

18 HOURS AGO