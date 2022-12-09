The Detroit Pistons reportedly have differing views on the availability of Bojan Bogdanović and Saddiq Bey on the trade market. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of multiple teams to have shown interest in Bogdanović, even offering a future protected first-round pick, but the Pistons seemingly want to keep him in hopes of "turning a corner" over the next year.

