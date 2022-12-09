Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
6 NHL Players Who Could Join the $100M Contract Club
It's rare for an NHL player to sign a $100 million contract. Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was the first, signing a 13-year, $124 million deal in January 2008. Ilya Kovalchuk was next, signing a 15-year, $100 contract with the New Jersey Devils in September 2010. Two years later, Shea...
Bleacher Report
5 Trade Targets NHL Buyers Should Avoid at the Deadline
You might think it's a little too early to start thinking about the NHL trade deadline on March 3, but that just means you haven't been trying to make your favorite team look better since the season began. Every team in the league wants to gain an edge for the...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Pistons' Aren't Eager to Trade Bojan Bogdanović; Saddiq Bey 'Gettable'
The Detroit Pistons reportedly have differing views on the availability of Bojan Bogdanović and Saddiq Bey on the trade market. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of multiple teams to have shown interest in Bogdanović, even offering a future protected first-round pick, but the Pistons seemingly want to keep him in hopes of "turning a corner" over the next year.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons' Nerlens Noel Eyed by Blazers, Kings, Heat and Mavs
The Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks are reportedly among the teams pursuing a trade for Nerlens Noel. James Edwards III of The Athletic reported Noel and the Detroit Pistons have agreed a separation is "best for both parties." Noel has spent most of the 2022-23...
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Miami Expected to Have 'Re-Energized Pursuit' of Jae Crowder Trade
The Miami Heat are "expected to have a re-energized pursuit" of the Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Charania also reported the Suns discussed a possible three-team trade that would've sent Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Atlanta Hawks have also shown interest in the 32-year-old forward.
Comments / 0