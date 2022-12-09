Nothing screams “holidays” like panicking over what to get your friends. Your family may be a bit easier to shop for — slippers for mom, a robe for dad, and gift cards for your siblings, but when it comes down to getting just the right present for your BFF, the pressure has never been higher. And when that friend just so happens to love all things health and wellness, you know there are only so many places that fit the bill of where a “self-care star” would shop. But fear not. Before you throw in the towel, Homedics may be just...

8 DAYS AGO