Read full article on original website
Related
Midwestern States Could Face Heavy Snow This Week
Midwesterners better bundle up this week, because you could be getting heavy snow coming your way. According to a report from FOX Weather, temperatures are dropping and rain and snow are headed to the central Midwest. Bismark, North Dakota is gearing up to be cold and windy, with temperatures dropping...
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
Tornados, severe thunderstorms likely to hit US on Tuesday
Story at a glance About 30 million people from Texas to Illinois are expected to be affected by severe weather on Tuesday. Sections of northeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and southwestern Tennessee are at risk of severe thunderstorms and some strong and long-track tornadoes. Much of the same area saw severe late-season tornadoes last…
Western US residents warned against traveling as a winter storm is expected to bring feet of snow
More than 10 million people across at least nine western states are under winter storm alerts, including cities such as Seattle and Salt Lake City. The storm will bring up to 30 inches of welcome snow to the drought-plagued Sierras, but will make travel "difficult to impossible."
Tornado warning - live news: 40 million in US South warned of ‘rare’ twister outbreak amid stormy weather
More than 40 million people in the southern United States are facing severe weather with multiple tornadoes reported overnight.Parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee faced at least 17 tornadoes as well as severe flooding and tennis ball-sized hailstones.Images and videos of the aftermath of tornadoes show damaged houses, fallen trees and multiple power flashes witnessed across towns.Affected cities include New Orleans, Memphis, Nashville, and Birmingham.In Louisiana, at least two people were injured inside their homes during the storm.While in Alabama, a tornado damaged at least 30 houses and knocked out power in part of Hale County.Schools...
A 'particularly dangerous situation' tornado watch in effect for parts of 3 southern states
Numerous tornadoes -- including a few intense ones -- are possible Tuesday evening for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi as severe storms rake the area, a situation that moved forecasters to issue a special tornado watch alerting residents to an unusual level of risk.
natureworldnews.com
Storm Causing Severe Thunderstorms, Snow, and Strong Winds Could Hit Central United States This Week, Forecast Warns
Almost a week before November ends, the latest weather forecast warned that a storm could cause severe thunderstorms with snow and strong in the Central United States starting next week. Residents in the Central United States and people near the coastal areas should stay updated with the weather. With just...
cbs17
Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday
After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
Texas Weather Forecast as Freak Snow Storm Could Blight Thanksgiving Travel
Up to eight inches of snow are expected through Friday for western Texas and eastern New Mexico.
watchers.news
Southern U.S. storm forecast to unleash many months’ worth of snow on parts of New Mexico and Texas, U.S.
Moderate to major impacts are likely across much of southeast New Mexico and parts of West Texas through early this weekend due to heavy snow and gusty winds. A storm tracking through the southern United States will pack heavy rain that will hinder post-Thanksgiving travel and could trigger urban flooding in Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
natureworldnews.com
Strong Wind Gusts and Potential Lake-Effect Snow Could Emerge Next Week in Portions of Midwest and Northeast, Forecast Warns
According to the latest forecast, a potential storm could unload strong wind gusts and lake-effect snow next week in the Northeastern U.S., including in the Midwest and Northeast. The forecast said rain and snow could emerge this week in portions of the United States that could persist until next week.
natureworldnews.com
Potential Storm Could Bring Heavy Rain and Snow to Eastern US, Affecting Thanksgiving
As many Americans prepared their travel for the 2022 Thanksgiving, the latest forecast revealed that a developing storm could bring heavy rain and snow in portions of the Eastern United States, causing it to affect the Thanksgiving. With just over a week before the much-awaited Thanksgiving, many have been preparing...
natureworldnews.com
Storm with Strong Winds Could Cause Power Outages and Travel Delays in Midwest and Northeast, Forecast Warns.
This week's latest forecast warned that portions of the Midwest and Northeast could expect a developing storm, causing rain showers and strong winds. The forecast added that the storm could cause power outages and travel delays. The storm will unload heavy rain with a mixture of snow and strong winds,...
natureworldnews.com
Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible
Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
Southern US storm to unleash travel disruptions from rain, 'season's worth of snow'
A storm tracking through the southern United States will pack heavy rain that will hinder post-Thanksgiving travel and could trigger urban flooding in Houston, Atlanta and New Orleans, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The same storm will also unleash many months' worth of snow on parts of New Mexico and western Texas into the Thanksgiving weekend.
Parts of the U.S. are About to Get Pounded by Tornadoes and Snow: Details
Severe storms are sweeping across the country bringing a wide range of weather activity across the U.S. These storms will be pounding parts of the country with heavy snowfalls, massive rainfall, and even intense tornado activity. These weather conditions are created by a massive cold front that is moving across the U.S. throughout the week. The cold front is starting in the Western regions of the country and pushing south, weather experts note.
Avalanche warnings issued for Colorado as winter storms continue to impact the West
Multiple avalanche warnings are in place across western Colorado through the next couple of days due to favorable avalanche conditions. Meanwhile, a train of winter storms continues across the West, prompting winter weather advisories.
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
Comments / 0