First Grade students in Amanda Rodriguez class at Park School held an art auction to raise funds for the Foster Closet Cooperative. The students raised over $1,145 this year, the fourth year of the program. Some of the art sold for as much as $125. Every student in the class had an art entry. All of the proceeds from the art sale will go to buy toys for the Foster Closet in Columbus. Each of the…

COLUMBUS, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO