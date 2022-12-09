ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 74

Debora Clark
4d ago

That's what they do. They raise our disability and cut the food stamps because of the raise. So you're no better off than before the raise. Makes no sense.

Reply(3)
50
sharise miller
4d ago

they cut my stamps for the cola we just can't get no help had to tell my grandkids Santa wasn't coming this year because I couldn't afford to buy any gifts this year didn't even put up my tree

Reply(1)
23
me
4d ago

I’m confused in June I had to do my 6 month evaluation for my snap and from July - December I got $40’s a month and now with the cola in January I dropped to $23’s a month don’t understand how they do their figuring ……. It’s hard to figure out which to by food or personal hygiene and household supplies like toilet paper and dish soap etc….

Reply
23
