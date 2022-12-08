Justice Department seeking to hold Trump in contempt over classified documents

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump brags that he 'openly and transparently' took government documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago
"When will you invade the other Presidents' homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?" Trump wrote.
“Our last hope is Marshall Law!”: Leaked Mark Meadows texts reveal secret GOP Jan. 6 plotting
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows exchanged text messages with at least 34 Republican lawmakers as they plotted to overturn former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, according to a trove of thousands of messages obtained by Talking Points Memo. The texts, which were part of a trove...
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's legal team in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering him to return all classified documents in his possession, sources told The Washington Post. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl...
Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said he expects former President Trump to be indicted by a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee two federal investigations. Katyal, who served in the Obama administration, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the DOJ investigation into Trump’s handling of...
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
The Justice Department has asked a federal judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a May subpoena ordering the former president to return all classified records in his possession.
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump 'doesn't care' that Ivanka's family is Jewish and he will not denounce Kanye West's antisemitism
Michael Cohen told MSNBC that Donald Trump won't apologize for failing to condemn Kanye West's antisemitism even though Ivanka's family is Jewish.
More classified documents reportedly found on Trump property – as it happened
Attorneys for ex-president discover two classified items, report says
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
The DOJ has asked a court to hold Trump's office in contempt in the Mar-a-Lago documents case
The DOJ's request is indicative of the increasingly combative nature of its communications with Trump over his handling of classified information.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Haberman says 'the ball is in DOJ's court' after judge declined to hold Trump in contempt
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman discusses a federal judge's decision to not hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing for not fully complying with the subpoena following the search of his Mar-a-Lago resort.
New classified records found in Trump storage unit
Representatives of former President Donald Trump alerted the FBI that they found another set of potentially sensitive documents in a storage facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. There were two documents with classified markings inside a sealed box, adding to the more than 300 documents with classified markings that were found this year at Trump's properties. The documents have been turned over to the FBI. The revelation is the first indication classified materials might have been held or might be at Trump properties. The searches by Trump representatives were conducted around Thanksgiving at three other locations...
Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case
Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president's Florida estate.The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the federal court in the District of Columbia. Defense lawyers were seen entering the courtroom around 2 p.m. and were still inside more than an hour later.A lawyer for The Associated Press and other news organizations had submitted a letter earlier Friday requesting media access to the hearing, but despite that, lawyers spoke behind closed doors.It...
MSNBC
Trump's classified materials scandal appears to get worse
It was exactly four months ago tomorrow when FBI agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, retrieving classified materials that Donald Trump took and refused to give back. But while the criminal investigation into the former president continues, an important question has lingered in the background: Are there still documents in the Republican’s possession that need to be returned?
Former President Trump's office could be held in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago documents probe: reports
The Department of Justice requested a U.S. District Court Judge hold Donald Trump's office in contempt of court for failing to comply with order to return all classified documents.
Trump had additional classified documents in Florida storage unit: Report
Attorneys for Donald Trump reportedly turned over at least two new items with classified markings to the FBI after they were discovered in a storage unit used by the former president in Florida.
DOJ asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago docs
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Trump’s lawyers in contempt since the team did not comply with a subpoena from May. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos reports. Dec. 8, 2022.
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing
A federal judge on Friday declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with subpoena demanding that he return all classified documents he still had in his possession.
Fact check: 2017 video edited to show Donald Trump defending Kanye West
The audio of a video supposedly showing Donald Trump defending Kanye West is altered. The footage originated from a 2017 interview with NBC.
Comments / 0