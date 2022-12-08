Read full article on original website
BBC
France makes condoms free for 18 to 25 year olds
Young people in France will have free access to condoms from January, in a bid to minimise the spread of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The French president announced the new health measure on Thursday at an event for young people's health. Emmanuel Macron said young people would be able to...
China’s former CDC head predicts 90% of population could get COVID as Beijing eases restrictions: ’It’s going to be inevitable’
One of China's top medical advisors predicted that about 60% of China might initially get infected with COVID as it loosens containment measures. Investors and businesses may be welcoming China’s surprise pivot from years of COVID-era lockdowns, mass testing and isolation, but one of the country’s top medical advisors is warning it’ll come with a cost: a massive wave of COVID case that will occur as containment measures are lifted.
Ukraine needs extra gas and weapons, Zelensky tells G7
President Volodymyr Zelensky urged G7 nations on Monday to provide extra gas and weapons to help Ukraine survive a brutal winter, which threatens to bring further suffering to millions in the war-torn country. During a video conference with the G7 club of wealthy nations on Monday, Zelensky said Ukraine needs "about two billion cubic metres" of additional gas to get through the winter.
US News and World Report
Uganda Receives 1,200 Doses of Ebola Vaccine Candidates for Trials
KAMPALA (Reuters) - A shipment of Ebola vaccine candidates set to be used in a clinical trial have arrived in Uganda, where an outbreak has infected 142 people and killed at least 56, health authorities said on Thursday. Last week Uganda said it had discharged its last Ebola patient from...
Doctors are overprescribing antibiotics during the tripledemic. The shortage could hurt those who truly need them
Some formulations of amoxicillin aren’t available this fall. It’s not the only tripledemic-related drug pharmacies are coming up short on.
Japan's Takeda secures EU nod for its dengue vaccine
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A dengue vaccine developed by Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (4502.T) was authorised for use in the European Union on Thursday, making it the second approved inoculation against the mosquito-borne disease that causes millions of infections annually.
China COVID cases hit fresh record high after weekend of protests
SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China reported a fifth straight daily record of 40,347 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 27, of which 3,822 were symptomatic and 36,525 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
MedicalXpress
Challenging last mile for China's vaccine push after zero-COVID retreat
China is finally beating a retreat from its strict zero-COVID policy, but low vaccination rates among its elderly have seeded fears that the coronavirus could kill as many as 2.1 million people. Around a third of Chinese aged 80 and above have not yet received a full course of vaccines,...
Without effective vaccines, China’s economy may not heal
Changes to zero-Covid policy could prove insufficient if lockdowns are expected to continue
BBC
Strep A schools may be given preventive antibiotics
Pupils at schools with cases of streptococcus A could get preventative antibiotics after nine children died from infections linked to the bacteria. Schools minister Nick Gibb said the use of antibiotics "is an option" and the issue had been raised in the House of Lords on Monday. One of the...
US News and World Report
Chinese Businesses Guard Against Wave of Infections Feared After COVID Easing
BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Manufacturers and eateries keen to stay open in China are preferring to err on the side of caution, by retaining COVID-19 curbs until they get a clearer picture of just how workplaces will be affected by the easing of stringent measures. The world's second largest economy is bracing...
BBC
Strep A schools in Scotland could get antibiotics
Pupils at schools with cases of streptococcus A could get preventative antibiotics following nine deaths linked to the bacteria across the UK. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he would be issuing advice on the matter, adding the whole health service was "on alert" for cases. There have been no deaths...
BBC
Strep A: Cheshire pharmacies report amoxicillin and penicillin shortages
Pharmacies in Cheshire have reported a shortage of antibiotics used to treat strep A. Demand for penicillin and amoxicillin has increased recently after a rise in the number of cases in children. Hannah Sami, who manages a pharmacy in Wilmslow, Cheshire, said she had "never seen" so many prescriptions and...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Finland: RSV and influenza epidemics starting, pneumococcal infections on the rise
RSV and influenza virus epidemics are starting in Finland. The number of RSV and influenza findings reported to the Infectious Disease Registry has increased in recent weeks. In other parts of Europe, both RSV and influenza infection rates have been increasing. RSV epidemics usually occur on both sides of the...
US News and World Report
China Reports 16,797 New COVID Cases for Dec 8 Vs 21,439 a Day Earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported 16,797 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 8, of which 3,637 were symptomatic and 13,160 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. The commission reported 21,439 new cases a day earlier – 4,079 symptomatic and 17,360 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Excluding imported...
China’s COVID Wave Is Coming
In China, a dam seems on the verge of breaking. Following a wave of protests, the government has begun to relax some of its most stringent zero-COVID protocols, and regional authorities have trimmed back a slew of requirements for mass testing, quarantine, and isolation. The rollbacks are coming as a relief for the many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change. But they’re also swiftly tilting the nation toward a future that’s felt inevitable for nearly three years: a flood of infections—accompanied, perhaps, by an uncharted morass of disease and death. A rise in new cases has already begun to manifest in urban centers such as Chongqing, Beijing, and Guangzhou. Now experts are waiting to see just how serious China’s outbreak will be, and whether the country can cleanly extricate itself from the epidemic ahead.
Death of child, 4, in Ireland, confirmed as Strep A
An invasive form of Strep A has been linked to the death of a four-year-old child in Ireland, bringing the number of children to have died with the infection in recent weeks to 10.The Health Service Executive (HSE) had been investigating whether invasive Group A streptococcal had been a factor in the death of the child in the north east area of the country.“We can now confirm that invasive Group A Streptococcal infection was found to be the cause of the infection associated with their death,” it said.Public health staff are supporting the family as well as the school...
