Davenport Police recently offered some tips on how to curtail porch pirates and thieves during the holidays and they're good for you to know. Porch pirates are the actual worst during the holidays. Just recently, B100's Connor Kenney had suspicious activity around one of his packages, captured on his doorbell camera. A woman from Davenport captured a lot of attention because she dumped an entire honor system Halloween candy bowl into her bag. And now with more packages arriving at your doorstep, you need to be super ready for them to make sure you don't end up a victim of it.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO