Iowa City, IA

Davenport Featured On Thursday’s Jeopardy Episode

The Quad Cities has seemingly become a go-to for Jeopardy questions recently, and Thursday night's episode featured the area once again. "This large upholstered couch that shares its name with the largest of the Quad Cities along the Iowa-Illinois border." If you grew up with parents or grandparents born in...
DAVENPORT, IA
You May Want To Avoid The Arsenal Bridge Next Week

Some construction work coming up next week will mean lane closures on the Rock Island Arsenal bridge. I deeply loathe crossing the Arsenal bridge because it feels so shaky but on December 20th & 21st, track repairs will force single-lane closures on the bridge, according to the Rock Island Arsenal.
DAVENPORT, IA
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
Water Main Break In Bettendorf Leads To Road Closure, Detour

Things go a little wet on Monday near Scott Community College in Bettendorf. The City of Bettendorf and crews are working on repairing a water main break that took place late Monday afternoon and is asking the public to find a detour around this Bettendorf road as repairs are being done.
BETTENDORF, IA
Eastern Iowa Community Finally Unveils New Fire Station

Santa came early for Solon Fire Department, as they proudly announced on Facebook this past weekend, that their brand new firehouse was completed and ready for their firefighters to move in. According to CBS2, the new 20,000-square-foot facility is a significant upgrade from the previous building of 7,000 square feet....
SOLON, IA
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing

After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
MOLINE, IL
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month

It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
DAVENPORT, IA
Muscatine Community College Reopens Campus Following Threat

Students and staff are heading back to class today at Muscatine Community College after the campus abruptly closed due to a threat. Officials have determined there is no longer a threat to the college, its students, and its staff, but police and officials are still investigating. Late Wednesday afternoon, officials...
MUSCATINE, IA
Quad Cities, This Is How You Can Protect Yourself From Holiday Porch Pirates

Davenport Police recently offered some tips on how to curtail porch pirates and thieves during the holidays and they're good for you to know. Porch pirates are the actual worst during the holidays. Just recently, B100's Connor Kenney had suspicious activity around one of his packages, captured on his doorbell camera. A woman from Davenport captured a lot of attention because she dumped an entire honor system Halloween candy bowl into her bag. And now with more packages arriving at your doorstep, you need to be super ready for them to make sure you don't end up a victim of it.
DAVENPORT, IA
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries

[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
MARENGO, IA
“I Can’t Cancel That Again”: Schedule A Time To ‘Grinch’ Your Neighbor In Moline

If your heart is 10 sizes too small and you want to let everyone know it, you can "Grinch" your neighbors in Moline or Coal Valley. The Moline Parks and Recreation Department will be helping residents in the two cities "Get Grinched". What does this entail you ask? You register for a delivery of 20 "rotten" candy-filled eggs and a yard sign delivered to an address on a selected day. Even though I deeply relate to the Grinch, I would do this to the saltiest person I know.
MOLINE, IL
Davenport’s Truck Eating Bridge Strikes Again!

We here at Townsquare media get messages about things going on in the QC whenever something bad, funny, or really when anything happens. Mostly because they want us to talk about it. The bridge striking again is a combination of both the bad and the funny. Now we always want...
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport, IA
