Champaign, IL

217 Today: Iranian American U of I grad student organizes demonstration to support overseas protests

By Brian Moline, Sydney Wood
illinois.edu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
illinois.edu

Bill & Melinda Gates Agricultural Innovations extends RIPE funding with $34M grant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Bill & Melinda Gates Agricultural Innovations has awarded a grant of $34 million to the Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency project, an international research effort led by scientists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. In its 10-year history, RIPE has demonstrated large increases in crop productivity in replicated field trials on the university farm.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Potential Urbana “tiny homes” aiming to fight homelessness

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A non-profit leader in Champaign said she’s seen how hard it is to live on the streets. Now, Claudia Lennhoff, Champaign County Healthcare Consumers’ executive director, is one of many working on a unique solution to battle homelessness in Champaign County.  She hopes to create “Hope Village,” a community of tiny […]
URBANA, IL
smilepolitely.com

BLOC Thursdays: A new multicultural space

As a student of color at the University of Illinois, it’s not hard to notice the lack of places to have fun that are inclusive of people of color. Owner of K Squared Events and University of Illinois alum Denzel McCauley, and Owner of Unofficialboyz Warren Montgomery noticed that same lack of space and set out to create a solution. That’s where BLOC Thursdays come in. The meaning of the word BLOC is; a combination of countries, parties, or groups sharing a common purpose. BLOC Thursdays is a weekly event that began at Axe Bar in Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Parent backlash delayed school desegregation plans in Champaign. What are the options now?

CHAMPAIGN – After parent backlash, the Champaign Unit 4 school board has a new option for further desegregating schools – keeping student placements mostly the same. Consulting firm Cooperative Strategies presented this new option to the Unit 4 Board of Education on Monday. The board hired the consulting firm to improve racial and class equity in the district’s “schools of choice” process.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1440 WROK

People From Popular Illinois College Town Shot With Paintballs

An Illinois man thought it was a good idea to use neighbors as randomly moving targets for paintball. Illinois Man Had Nobody To Play Paintball Wars With. I have played paintball a couple of times. I will admit that I had a good time. It does hurt to be hit with one. Unfortunately, it is not something you could do by yourself. He does not have any friends who like to participate. Maybe, he just decided to start the game by himself and just shoot random people. That's not a very smart move.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
qrockonline.com

Family, Friends Mourn Passing Of Scott Bennett

Family, friends and colleagues are mourning after the death of State Senator Scott Bennett. The Champaign Democrat passed away Friday from complications of a large brain tumor. He was 45. Governor Pritzker called Bennett a dedicated public servant and devoted father who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. The governor has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to honor Senator Bennett.
illinois.edu

217 Today: Combatting Seasonal Affective Disorder

Survivors of gun violence and those close to it are talking to Illinois lawmakers about a proposal to ban assault weapons and large capacity magazines. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun its latest Census of Agriculture. Champaign Unit 4 families have a new option to consider as the school...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly

(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Challengers await Paxton aldermen seeking re-election

PAXTON — All six Paxton aldermen whose seats are up for election next April filed paperwork Monday to run as candidates — along with a couple of newcomers. Filing their nominating petitions at City Hall as of late afternoon Monday were incumbents Deane Geiken for a four-year term in Ward 1, Paul Crutcher for a two-year term in Ward 2, Justin Withers for a four-year term in Ward 2, Rob Pacey for a four-year term in Ward 3, Mike Wilson for a four-year term in Ward 4 and Jonas Hoedebecke for a two-year term in Ward 4.
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign man arrested in drug bust, facing charges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing charges following a drug bust last week on Breen Drive. Samuel I. Bellettiere, 24, was arrested at his home on Breen when the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Thursday. The search turned up marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and pills, THC gummies […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Great acts coming to The State Farm Center

The State Farm Center has quite the line up of amazing acts coming to town!. -Our Planet Live in Concert – March 27 – Just announced this morning and on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.!. -Casting Crowns – April 21 – Tickets On Sale Today!. -Harlem...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

2023 Ebertfest passes on sale now in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Passes for the 2023 Ebertfest in Champaign went on sale on Monday. Chaz Ebert and the U of I College of Media present the annual Roger Ebert Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in honor of Chaz’s late husband: Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Roger Ebert. The film festival celebrates films, genres, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Harristown could add second marijuana dispensary

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A small town in Macon County could be getting another marijuana dispensary. The Village of Harristown is building its first growery and dispensary and is considering adding a second across the street. Some people of Harristown wonder why the small town of 1,200 need two...
HARRISTOWN, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Man gets food stolen then battered by four men

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a robbery from October 30. We're told at 2:10 a.m. a male victim was walking in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign when an offender came up behind him and grabbed food out of the victim’s hand.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

