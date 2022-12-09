217 Today: Iranian American U of I grad student organizes demonstration to support overseas protests

Read full article on original website
illinois.edu
Bill & Melinda Gates Agricultural Innovations extends RIPE funding with $34M grant
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Bill & Melinda Gates Agricultural Innovations has awarded a grant of $34 million to the Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency project, an international research effort led by scientists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. In its 10-year history, RIPE has demonstrated large increases in crop productivity in replicated field trials on the university farm.
Potential Urbana “tiny homes” aiming to fight homelessness
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A non-profit leader in Champaign said she’s seen how hard it is to live on the streets. Now, Claudia Lennhoff, Champaign County Healthcare Consumers’ executive director, is one of many working on a unique solution to battle homelessness in Champaign County. She hopes to create “Hope Village,” a community of tiny […]
smilepolitely.com
BLOC Thursdays: A new multicultural space
As a student of color at the University of Illinois, it’s not hard to notice the lack of places to have fun that are inclusive of people of color. Owner of K Squared Events and University of Illinois alum Denzel McCauley, and Owner of Unofficialboyz Warren Montgomery noticed that same lack of space and set out to create a solution. That’s where BLOC Thursdays come in. The meaning of the word BLOC is; a combination of countries, parties, or groups sharing a common purpose. BLOC Thursdays is a weekly event that began at Axe Bar in Champaign.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Parent backlash delayed school desegregation plans in Champaign. What are the options now?
CHAMPAIGN – After parent backlash, the Champaign Unit 4 school board has a new option for further desegregating schools – keeping student placements mostly the same. Consulting firm Cooperative Strategies presented this new option to the Unit 4 Board of Education on Monday. The board hired the consulting firm to improve racial and class equity in the district’s “schools of choice” process.
People From Popular Illinois College Town Shot With Paintballs
An Illinois man thought it was a good idea to use neighbors as randomly moving targets for paintball. Illinois Man Had Nobody To Play Paintball Wars With. I have played paintball a couple of times. I will admit that I had a good time. It does hurt to be hit with one. Unfortunately, it is not something you could do by yourself. He does not have any friends who like to participate. Maybe, he just decided to start the game by himself and just shoot random people. That's not a very smart move.
WAND TV
DPS Board of Ed. to vote on agreement to buy back Woodrow Wilson School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will vote Tuesday, December 13, on an agreement with the City of Decatur for DPS to buy back the soon be vacant property of Woodrow Wilson School. Woodrow Wilson was originally built in the 1930s. It was closed as...
qrockonline.com
Family, Friends Mourn Passing Of Scott Bennett
Family, friends and colleagues are mourning after the death of State Senator Scott Bennett. The Champaign Democrat passed away Friday from complications of a large brain tumor. He was 45. Governor Pritzker called Bennett a dedicated public servant and devoted father who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. The governor has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to honor Senator Bennett.
illinois.edu
217 Today: Combatting Seasonal Affective Disorder
Survivors of gun violence and those close to it are talking to Illinois lawmakers about a proposal to ban assault weapons and large capacity magazines. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun its latest Census of Agriculture. Champaign Unit 4 families have a new option to consider as the school...
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
State lawmaker from central Illinois dies, 45
Champaign-area Sen. Scott Bennett died Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital. He was 45. His family said a brain tumor was the cause of death.
25newsnow.com
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly
(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
Champaign County rated ‘high’ COVID risk as respiratory viruses rise
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Health experts are saying that COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are on the rise throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, leading to changes in mask recommendations for Champaign County. The CDC and IDPH listed 74 of Illinois’ 102 counties as having an elevated level of COVID-19 as of Thursday, 29 of […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Challengers await Paxton aldermen seeking re-election
PAXTON — All six Paxton aldermen whose seats are up for election next April filed paperwork Monday to run as candidates — along with a couple of newcomers. Filing their nominating petitions at City Hall as of late afternoon Monday were incumbents Deane Geiken for a four-year term in Ward 1, Paul Crutcher for a two-year term in Ward 2, Justin Withers for a four-year term in Ward 2, Rob Pacey for a four-year term in Ward 3, Mike Wilson for a four-year term in Ward 4 and Jonas Hoedebecke for a two-year term in Ward 4.
Champaign man arrested in drug bust, facing charges
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing charges following a drug bust last week on Breen Drive. Samuel I. Bellettiere, 24, was arrested at his home on Breen when the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Thursday. The search turned up marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and pills, THC gummies […]
Illinois Football: List of the Illini transfer portal offers and visits 1.0
The transfer portal is heating up, and the Illinois football team is being specific in what type of player they are wanting this offseason. It is exciting to see the potential of who the Illini could land in the transfer portal. We already have a couple of players taking visits, and there could be more on the horizon. Only time will tell.
WCIA
Great acts coming to The State Farm Center
The State Farm Center has quite the line up of amazing acts coming to town!. -Our Planet Live in Concert – March 27 – Just announced this morning and on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.!. -Casting Crowns – April 21 – Tickets On Sale Today!. -Harlem...
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
2023 Ebertfest passes on sale now in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Passes for the 2023 Ebertfest in Champaign went on sale on Monday. Chaz Ebert and the U of I College of Media present the annual Roger Ebert Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in honor of Chaz’s late husband: Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Roger Ebert. The film festival celebrates films, genres, […]
WCIA
Harristown could add second marijuana dispensary
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A small town in Macon County could be getting another marijuana dispensary. The Village of Harristown is building its first growery and dispensary and is considering adding a second across the street. Some people of Harristown wonder why the small town of 1,200 need two...
newschannel20.com
Police: Man gets food stolen then battered by four men
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a robbery from October 30. We're told at 2:10 a.m. a male victim was walking in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign when an offender came up behind him and grabbed food out of the victim’s hand.
