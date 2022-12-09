Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Teenager Who Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Related
KLFY.com
Winner of Jingle All the Way giveaway announced
(KLFY) — The winner of KLFY’s Jingle All the Way giveaway is Joy Sprankle. Joy will get a $500 gift card to use at American Factory Direct Furniture, located at 5611 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. Thank you to all who entered.
When Does it Feel Like Christmas in Lafayette?
Christmastime in Lafayette, Louisiana, can be a little tricky. When one thinks of Christmas, one often thinks of Christmas carols, gifts, and cold weather. Well, the weather in Acadiana very seldomly cooperates with the Christmas season as it's usually "unseasonably warm" during this time of year. By the time, I've...
Tony Chachere’s celebrates grand opening of Tony’s Country Store
In Opelousas, Tony Chachere's held a grand opening for a new business venture.
theadvocate.com
Krewe of Gabriel presents 18 debutantes at ball in Lafayette
The Krewe of Gabriel introduced 18 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Dec. 3 at the Frem F. Boustany Ballroom, Lafayette. Ana Daria Brauns, daughter of Teal and Larry Brauns. Isabelle Judice Chappuis, daughter of Shana and Rick Chappuis. Isabella Minette Couvillion, daughter of Danielle and Bryan...
KLFY.com
Beans, BBQ, every type of meat: Earl’s Cajun Market
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Originally opened 42 years ago, Earl’s Cajun Market offers holiday catering to Acadiana as well as Cajun classics on their day-to-day menu. Earl’s Kitchen is locked and loaded for turkey season, catering upwards of 200 dinners this year. Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Gerald Gruenig got to experience Red Beans and Rice, Spinach-stuffed Brisket, Crawfish Mac & Cheese, and Crawfish & Tasso Pasta.
Amazing Christmas Light Display in Vermilion Parish [VIDEO]
If you are looking for an amazing Christmas light display to wow the kids, there's a house in Vermilion Parish that should be on your list. The home is located in Meaux, right behind Meaux Elementary in the Beau Soliel subdivision. The Merry Meaux Holiday Light Show is the brainchild...
Heymann Center Drops Ticketmaster, Turns to Tixly for Future Lafayette Shows
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Most folks who attend shows at the Heymann Performing Arts Center are used to going through Ticketmaster to purchase tickets for shows, but that appears to be changing. The Heyman Center announced on Thursday that it was switching to a different ticket service, Tixly, going...
Former New Iberia student teased for natural hair stands up to bullies in newly released song
Jarworski Joseph wants to bring awareness to bullying through song after his eight-year-old daughter was once bullied for wearing her natural hair.
‘The Price is Right Live’ is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
If so get excited because The Price is Right Live is coming to Louisiana in 2023. The Price is Right Live is headed to Baton Rouge, La to be exact. The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lafayette, LA
Lafayette is a vibrant city in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, and is widely known as the happiest city in the country. Nestled in the south-central portion of the state, Lafayette is the biggest city in Lafayette Parish. Lafayette is located in the beautiful Acadiana area and boasts a lively culture influenced...
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette restaurant is moving into the old Bouree space in Youngsville
Mandez Seafood, Bar and Grill, which has one location in Lafayette, will open a Youngsville location in the space that recently housed the restaurant Bouree. Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced the move over the weekend. The restaurant, owned by Jeff and Renee Hernandez and located at 110 Doucet Road, will open in the Mill Commons spot at 1821 Chemin Metairie Road.
Local spinal surgeon performs 600 surgeries with robot
A local spine surgeon, skilled in using a Robotic Spinal System, recently performed his 600th spinal surgery with the trusted tool.
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Louisiana state offices in 12 parishes closed Dec. 14 due to weather
12 parishes, including Lafayette, across Louisiana will be closing their state offices on Wednesday, Dec. 14 due to severe weather.
Trev Faulk No Longer Head Football Coach at Lafayette Christian Academy
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Less than a week after the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights lost in a thriller on the biggest stage of Louisiana high school football in the Division II Select State Championship Game, their head football coach is resigning. Trev Faulk, who has been the head coach...
KLFY.com
Farm Service Agency: Sugarcane and Crawfish season
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Sugarcane trucks are flooding the streets and Crawfish are slowly flooding the fields this time of year. The Farm Service Agency is accepting applications farm loans throughout the year. Other specific programs and assistance information can be found on farmers.gov.
Church Point woman wins $200K on lottery scratch off ticket; believes it was gift from deceased son
A Church Point woman who won $200K on a Blazing Suits scratch-off lottery ticket, believes her winnings are a sign from her deceased son
School closures in Acadiana
Due to the expected threat of severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes in and around the Eunice area, LSU Eunice will close its campus on Wednesday, December 14.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0