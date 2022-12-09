ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY.com

Winner of Jingle All the Way giveaway announced

(KLFY) — The winner of KLFY’s Jingle All the Way giveaway is Joy Sprankle. Joy will get a $500 gift card to use at American Factory Direct Furniture, located at 5611 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. Thank you to all who entered.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

When Does it Feel Like Christmas in Lafayette?

Christmastime in Lafayette, Louisiana, can be a little tricky. When one thinks of Christmas, one often thinks of Christmas carols, gifts, and cold weather. Well, the weather in Acadiana very seldomly cooperates with the Christmas season as it's usually "unseasonably warm" during this time of year. By the time, I've...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Krewe of Gabriel presents 18 debutantes at ball in Lafayette

The Krewe of Gabriel introduced 18 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Dec. 3 at the Frem F. Boustany Ballroom, Lafayette. Ana Daria Brauns, daughter of Teal and Larry Brauns. Isabelle Judice Chappuis, daughter of Shana and Rick Chappuis. Isabella Minette Couvillion, daughter of Danielle and Bryan...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Beans, BBQ, every type of meat: Earl’s Cajun Market

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Originally opened 42 years ago, Earl’s Cajun Market offers holiday catering to Acadiana as well as Cajun classics on their day-to-day menu. Earl’s Kitchen is locked and loaded for turkey season, catering upwards of 200 dinners this year. Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Gerald Gruenig got to experience Red Beans and Rice, Spinach-stuffed Brisket, Crawfish Mac & Cheese, and Crawfish & Tasso Pasta.
LAFAYETTE, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lafayette, LA

Lafayette is a vibrant city in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, and is widely known as the happiest city in the country. Nestled in the south-central portion of the state, Lafayette is the biggest city in Lafayette Parish. Lafayette is located in the beautiful Acadiana area and boasts a lively culture influenced...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette restaurant is moving into the old Bouree space in Youngsville

Mandez Seafood, Bar and Grill, which has one location in Lafayette, will open a Youngsville location in the space that recently housed the restaurant Bouree. Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced the move over the weekend. The restaurant, owned by Jeff and Renee Hernandez and located at 110 Doucet Road, will open in the Mill Commons spot at 1821 Chemin Metairie Road.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KLFY.com

Farm Service Agency: Sugarcane and Crawfish season

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Sugarcane trucks are flooding the streets and Crawfish are slowly flooding the fields this time of year. The Farm Service Agency is accepting applications farm loans throughout the year. Other specific programs and assistance information can be found on farmers.gov.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy