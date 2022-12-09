Read full article on original website
LG's best OLED TV just dropped to its cheapest ever price
Grab the LG C2 OLED now with a 39% discount
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
Black Friday is over, but you can still pick this Samsung QLED for a great price
The Samsung 75-inch Q60B is £421 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just £1198.
Digital Trends
Dough (formerly Eve) now has its own 27-inch 240Hz OLED gaming monitor
The technology brand Dough (formerly known as Eve) is introducing the Spectrum ES07E2D on Monday as its very first OLED gaming monitor. Following the lead of LG, this Spectrum gaming monitor will soon become one of the first 27-inch OLED gaming monitors available, having previously only been available in much larger sizes.
Best gaming PC deals for December 2022
You won't always be in a position to build your own PC. These are the best deals on prebuilt gaming desktops around.
Digital Trends
Get this 70-inch LG TV for $500, with delivery in time for the holidays
If you think a massive TV is the perfect gift, whether for your family or a cherished friend, then you should hurry and avail Best Buy’s offer for the 70-inch LG UP7070 4K TV. It’s currently on sale for just $500, following a $150 discount on its original price of $650. This is one of the cheapest TV deals that you can get for such a large screen, and if you push through with the purchase right now, it will be delivered in time for the holidays.
Digital Trends
Perfect for Nintendo Switch, Save 40% on this 512GB microSD today
Grabbed yourself a Nintendo Switch in the Black Friday sales but don’t have enough storage for all your new games? Or maybe you want to expand your phone storage without breaking the budget? We’ve got one of the best deals around right here on a Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSD card and adapter. You can grab this deal today for $60, saving $40 off the usual $100 price. That’s a huge saving you could put towards games, apps, or whatever else you fancy! With no guarantees this deal will be around tomorrow, we’d recommend shopping now in order to make sure you don’t miss out.
Apple Insider
Best Black Friday TV deals: up to $2,000 off LG, Samsung, Sony 4K & OLED models
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The bestBlack Friday TV deals offer significant savings on popular 4K and OLED televisions from LG, Sony, Samsung & more. Every year savvy shoppers await Black Friday deals with great anticipation, and TV fans...
I bought this LG OLED TV for Cyber Monday — and it's back on sale now
One of the best TV deals of the holiday season is back. The LG C2 OLED 4K TV is up to $800 off at Best Buy right now.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s first (and only) 65-inch OLED TV is $500 off right now
If you’re shopping for the best TV deals among the highest quality TVs, Best Buy has what may be the best of all deals for you in the Samsung S95B 65-inch OLED 4K smart TV. You can save $500 if you buy this Samsung model on sale for $1,800 instead of its regular $2,300 price. If you want a TV with the top new video and audio technology to continue to serve you and your family for years, don’t wait or you may be disappointed when the S96B sells out.
IGN
Deal Alert: Sony's Best 2021 75" 4K LED Gaming TV Is $700 Off
This Walmart Black Friday deal is back. Today Walmart has the 75" Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K Google TV, normally $3000, for a shockingly low price of $1298. That's how much we saw it for on Black Friday, but it sold out promptly after being live for less than a day.
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Digital Trends
Get this 75-inch QLED 4K TV for under $700 at Walmart today
If you’ve been checking out the TV deals for a last-minute holiday purchase, you’re going to love what Walmart has to offer today. Right now, you can buy a Vizio 75-inch M7 Series QLED TV for $698 saving you $300 off the usual price. Packed with plenty of great features while offering a huge screen for the price, this is the ideal TV for movie and gaming fans alike. You’ll likely need to be quick to grab this deal though with the TV already a popular pick on the site. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Dell's 32-inch Quad HD gaming monitor has dropped to a new low price
Grab a new gaming monitor, save some money, and start gaming in style with this excellent display.
Business Insider
Walmart Black Friday 2022 sale: the 35+ best deals to shop right now, including Xbox, Dyson, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. It's officially Black Friday, which means Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing. Throughout Black Friday, we'll be constantly updating this page with all the best discounts currently available, like the best Black Friday deals from Amazon and Apple.
pocketnow.com
Save $500 on a new ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We wrap up today’s amazing deals selection with the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop/tablet, which is now available for $1,300 after scoring a 28 percent discount that translates to $500 savings. This great laptop comes with a 13.4-inch FHD+ display capable of reaching 120Hz refresh rates. You also get all the power of an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics under the hood.
Digital Trends
Using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 showed me that 2023 phones will be monsters
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the processor that’s almost certainly going to be inside the top smartphones in 2023, and it’s sure to be a great performer, particularly given the success of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. We’ve been using the Iqoo 11, one of the very first phones to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, to try and understand just what effect it will have on next year’s phones. Will it have more power, better efficiency? That’s we want to find out.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 is $650 off today
The holidays are right around the corner, which means more time for your favorite games. Play them in style with one of the best gaming laptop deals around. Right now, you can grab this Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop for just $2,780. It’s usually priced at $3,430, so you’re saving a truly eye-watering $650. Deals don’t come much better than this, and this one’s sure to fly off the shelves once savvy gamers spot it. Make sure you don’t miss out and jump on it today, before it’s sold out!
Digital Trends
MSI’s next laptop could have a mind-blowingly good display
When we reviewed MSI’s GT77 laptop earlier this year, we criticized its “lackluster” 1080p display. Well, that’s not going to be a problem anymore, because MSI is set to update the GT77 to come with a stonking 17.3-inch 4K screen with both a 144Hz refresh rate and mini-LED backlighting, according to NotebookCheck. That could make it the first laptop to offer that refresh rate alongside both a 4K resolution and mini-LED tech.
Digital Trends
AMD’s new graphics cards are sold out, and scalpers are already charging twice the price
AMD’s new RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT graphics cards went on sale Tuesday morning, but they sold out in a flash. Some retailers only had cards in stock for a few minutes, and although there are a few stragglers, it’s clear AMD’s latest graphics cards are popular.
