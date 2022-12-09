Read full article on original website
Police searching for thieves who stole an ATM out of a Baymont Inn on 8 Mile
According to police, the group of thieves stole an ATM right from the hotel's lobby. Police say they used chains and a white Jeep to do so.
Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
Thieves use chains to steal ATM from Royal Oak Twp. hotel, suspects believed to be linked to other crimes
Police are searching for a group of suspects in a string of thefts, including stealing an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township Saturday night.
The Oakland Press
Macomb County man arrested after being found asleep at the wheel, police say
A Macomb County driver who had been out for night at a bar was arrested for drunk driving after police found him asleep at the wheel of his car, according to Troy police. Police said the incident took place about 1:30 a. m. Dec. 3 in the area of Rochester Road and Barclay Circle.
Police investigating string of car thefts inside of DTW parking garages
Police at the Detroit Metro Airport are investigating a string of car thefts from the airport's parking garages.
Suspect facing felony charges after pointing laser at MSP helicopter patrolling Detroit [VIDEO]
Michigan State Police had a warning for residents in Southeast Michigan after their helicopter was struck with a green laser beam while flying over Detroit Friday evening.
The Oakland Press
Holiday activities and light displays happening in Oakland County
There are plenty of upcoming activities and events to ring in the holiday season, including holiday light displays, music and theater performances, and visits with Santa. For the latest information on event times and dates, check the event websites. Auburn Hills. • Winter Solstice Lantern Walk: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 18,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
Man shot to death outside Third Street Bar in Midtown Detroit, police asking public for tips identifying person of interest
Police are still searching for suspects nearly a month following a deadly shooting outside a popular Midtown Detroit bar. They’re asking for tips in locating a person of interest.
wufe967.com
Detroit Popeyes shuts down after DoorDash driver video shows cockroaches on food order
A Popeyes chicken restaurant in Detroit, Michigan, was forced to close this week after a video posted online from a DoorDash driver showed cockroaches crawling around the store. “They got roaches y’all,” the driver said in one of the videos along with footage of roaches crawling around the counter and...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Detroit's west side
According to police, the incident happened on the 13600 block of Santa Rosa off Livernois at around 3:15 a.m..
Detroit police launch investigation after getting call of decomposed body found in open field
An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in an empty field on Detroit’s northwest side near Lahser and Grand River Avenue.
Lapeer teen fighting for her life after vehicle rolls over on gravel road, strikes boulder
A young girl is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say her vehicle left a dirt road in Lapeer County, rolled over and crashed into a boulder Friday afternoon.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged in connection with drifting incident
Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
Police believe quadruple shooting outside Westin Hotel in Detroit was targeted drive-by
Detroit police are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects after four people were hit by gunfire in what they believe was a targeted drive-by shooting outside a historic hotel in downtown Detroit on Friday.
The Oakland Press
State police arrest Oakland County man for having gun, loose bullets in car
An Oakland County man will spend the weekend locked up in the Macomb County Jail after he was arrested for driving around with a loaded gun and loose ammunition in his vehicle. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the vehicle Friday on the M-53 freeway in Washington Township in northern...
Carscoops
How Stellantis Tripped Thieves Trying To Steal Dodge Durangos From Detroit Plant
A new security measure may offer a glimmer of hope for automakers in the Detroit area that have been the target of a large number of thefts in recent years. A new cable in the security fence at a Stellantis plant in Detroit stopped thieves this week who were attempting to steal two vehicles.
fox2detroit.com
1 arrested after wild video of stunt driving, drifting around ring of fire in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is in custody in connection with a wild scene involving stunt driving and drifting on the city's west side. Early Monday, drivers gathered at the intersection of 7 Mile and Greenfield, where they did donuts around a ring of fire, right in front of a police officer.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak house fire under investigation
Royal Oak fire officials say they are still investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out Monday morning. The house is a duplex that contains two separate apartments at 503 E. Girard. Royal Oak Fire Marshall Shawn Lambouris said someone in the neighborhood reported seeing flames and called...
One Michigan City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
