Detroit, MI

The Flint Journal

Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Holiday activities and light displays happening in Oakland County

There are plenty of upcoming activities and events to ring in the holiday season, including holiday light displays, music and theater performances, and visits with Santa. For the latest information on event times and dates, check the event websites. Auburn Hills. • Winter Solstice Lantern Walk: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 18,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged in connection with drifting incident

Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak house fire under investigation

Royal Oak fire officials say they are still investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out Monday morning. The house is a duplex that contains two separate apartments at 503 E. Girard. Royal Oak Fire Marshall Shawn Lambouris said someone in the neighborhood reported seeing flames and called...
ROYAL OAK, MI

