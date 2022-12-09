At the end of November I brought my 2 kids to the Nutcracker Tea Party they had at All Star's Dance center in Westfield. They had so much fun. It was a 3 hour event. They learned part of the Nutcracker Dance, ate pizza, decorated a big gingerbread cookie they got to take home, and even got a gift bag at the end. They got to do the class with "Clara and the Sugarplum fairy". There was an indoor snowball fight that I watched the kids have so much fun doing.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO