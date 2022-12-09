Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Are grapes healthy — or tiny sugar bombs? A dietitian explains
Grapes are a sweet treat that date back to about 6000 B.C.. That's right — grapes have been a crowd pleaser for everyday snacking, charcuterie boards, jam, jelly and wine making since Neolithic times. Not only are a grapes versatile fruit, but they also have antioxidants that make them good for your health. As a matter of fact, eating grapes can benefit your heart and skin and maybe even protect against cancer. Let’s look at the wondrous reasons to eat grapes and creative ways to use them.
Good News Network
A Fruit So Sweet, Yet Grown Indoors: Will the Japanese Cultivar Become This Tesla of Strawberries?
A pair of talented agri-scientists have developed a strain of exquisitely-tasty, melt-in-your-mouth strawberries that are putting a foodie spotlight on the capabilities of vertical hydroponic farming. Hiroki Koga and Brendan Somerville are the masterminds behind the Oishii fruit company, whose flagship “Omakase” berries have become all the rage among foodies...
Pennsylvania Beyond Meat plant has mold, Listeria and unsanitary conditions: report
Images and documents revealed unsanitary conditions at Beyond Meat's Pennsylvania's factory, per reports - Listeria and mold among the harmful bacteria.
Popculture
Frozen Fruit Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Contamination
U.S. Food & Drug Administration has reported that Exportadora Copramar is recalling over 1200 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. The reason is because of the potential of the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A. As of Dec. 3, 2022, the FDA is currently testing the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code – 22-165. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, which can come from food. Symptoms of the disease range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool.
Chile investigates hepatitis A-tainted raspberries recalled in U.S.
SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile's government launched an investigation on Tuesday after raspberries from a Chilean company were recalled in the United States due to hepatitis A contamination.
beefmagazine.com
Is cottonseed going to make my bulls infertile?
As winter slowly approaches and producers are planning their winter supplementation, the question comes in each year; can I feed whole cottonseed to my bulls or will it make them infertile? Our answer to this question is always absolutely not IF you stay within the recommended feeding levels. Currently, the...
Summer sweetness: oversupply of mangoes sees prices plummet across Australia
Overlapping harvest seasons have increased availability of the tropical fruit at markets, putting prices as low as $1.90 apiece
USDA: Florida orange crop down 36% after twin hurricanes
Production of oranges in Florida this season is forecast to be down 36% from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions, according to U.S. Agriculture Department figures released Friday.The latest forecast calls for about 18 million boxes of oranges to be produced in 2022-23 in the state, compared with agency estimates of 28 million in October that did not account for damage caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.The most recent numbers show a drop of 56% in Florida orange production compared with last season, agriculture officials said. The boxes generally weigh about 90...
delishably.com
Are Baby Carrots Unhealthy?
Kristie Leong M.D. is a family practitioner who believes in the power of nutrition and a healthy lifestyle to prevent and fight illness. Are baby carrots unhealthy? Intuitively, most people would say the opposite, that they are healthy. After all, carrots are a rich source of vitamins—and they’re low in calories and high in fiber. But the "baby carrots" you see in plastic packages at grocery stores aren't true baby carrots; they undergo some additional processing that full-size carrots do not.
natureworldnews.com
Study Discovers Ideal Salinity to Raise Florida Pampano Fingerlings Under Farm Conditions
The popular Florida pompano fish has only been successfully raised and distributed commercially by less than 10 aquaculture facilities in the United States. A recent study has found the ideal salinity needed to raise fingerlings (young fish) from hatch through weaning in farm-like settings. Florida pompano fish raised in low-salinity...
Freethink
Bacteria breakthrough could create brand new cheese flavors
From camembert to stilton, the rich and diverse flavors that make cheese taste so delicious are strongly connected to beneficial bacteria, which spontaneously grow inside the cheese as mold ripens on its surface. As they degrade the proteins and lipid molecules found in milk fat, these microbes trigger complex chemical...
