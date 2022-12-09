You know that particularly New York City-centric version of winter malaise? When Manhattan is spitting down with freezing rain—or simply freezing in that snowless purgatory of city winters? Head just a few hours upstate to Lake Placid, and you can live out a bucolic winter dream of pond skating, giant firs draped in thick lashes of pure white powder, and thousands of vertical feet of downhill skiing up above it all. You’re still in New York, technically, but it feels like you’ve entered another dimension of it—almost 19th-century in mood and atmosphere. (Driving from the city and need a halfway hotel for a quick, chic stay? The Adelphi in Saratoga is newly renovated and perfectly located.) It’s more than an Adirondacks vibe up here: You’re in the midst of the 6.1-million acre Adirondack Park, roughly continuous with the area of the Adirondack Mountains. And it’s heaven.

LAKE PLACID, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO