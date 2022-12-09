Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
How will municipalities split Mohawk tribe’s payment?
AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Now that St. Lawrence County and two of its towns have gotten $2.4 million from the Akwesasne St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, how will that money be spent?. “That will yet to be determined when the new legislature convenes in January. We’ll start figuring out where...
WCAX
More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh
Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in their Bethel home Tuesday morning. A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle. Heavy police presence in Burlington ends with arrest. Updated:...
wwnytv.com
Tuesday’s weather: what we know
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Good morning! If you’re an early riser, you’re waking up to cold temperatures. At 5:45 AM, it was 2 degrees in Watertown, 7 degrees in Lowville, 5 degrees in Massena. We’re headed into the mid-20s today, in what’s the middle day of three...
northcountrynow.com
Homemade jellies in Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg resident Julie Hackett Cliff, owner of J. Hackett Cliff, holds one of her homemade jams and jellies she was selling at the holiday open house at the Frederic Remington Art Museum Sat., Dec. 10. NCNow photo.
wwnytv.com
Massena to use state millions to fix buildings, create “riverwalk”
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - We know more today about how the village of Massena will spend $10 million it’s getting from the state. The money will go to fix up several buildings, create a “riverwalk,” and improve the village’s streets. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh holds ribbon cutting for the Northwoods $24 million housing development
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Tuesday, state and local officials celebrated the completion ofNorthwoods, a $24 million housing development in Plattsburgh. The development consists of 80 affordable homes, half of those will include mental health support services through the New York State Department of Mental Health. State senator Dan Stec...
mynbc5.com
Ben visits Wilmington, New York as the town celebrates its 200th anniversary
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — In this edition of This Is Our Home, NBC5's Ben Frechette visits Wilmington, New York as the town celebrates its bicentennial anniversary! The town was officially founded in 1822. 200 years later, Wilmington stands out as a gem in the Adirondacks, home to the iconic Whiteface...
wwnytv.com
Part of Potsdam street now one way
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Part of Cottage Street in Potsdam became one way Monday, as part of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s big construction project. “The one-way traffic will help in preventing congestion along this section of Cottage Street, and provide uninhibited emergency vehicle access to the Emergency Ambulance entrance,” hospital officials said in a statement.
wwnytv.com
Massena woman arrested in Thanksgiving assault case
TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 34-year-old Massena woman has been charged in connection with an assault on Thanksgiving. State police arrested Micheline Cogdill on Monday on counts of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. According to troopers, Cogdill pushed and punched another person and then kicked the alleged...
WCAX
Heavy police presence in Burlington ends with arrest
A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle. Plattsburgh town leaders are celebrating the completion of a new housing development. Vermont Almanac wraps up the year from experiences to weather; includes Gary Sadowsky. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
WCAX
Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
WCAX
Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
wwnytv.com
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe pays St. Lawrence County almost $2.4M in unpaid compact funds
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is making good on millions of dollars owed to North Country communities. On December 1st, the tribe paid a total of almost $2.4 million to St. Lawrence County and the towns of Massena and Brasher. The money is for unpaid “Tribal-State Compact...
Whiteface Lodge Is a Winter Wonderland in the Heart of the Adirondacks
You know that particularly New York City-centric version of winter malaise? When Manhattan is spitting down with freezing rain—or simply freezing in that snowless purgatory of city winters? Head just a few hours upstate to Lake Placid, and you can live out a bucolic winter dream of pond skating, giant firs draped in thick lashes of pure white powder, and thousands of vertical feet of downhill skiing up above it all. You’re still in New York, technically, but it feels like you’ve entered another dimension of it—almost 19th-century in mood and atmosphere. (Driving from the city and need a halfway hotel for a quick, chic stay? The Adelphi in Saratoga is newly renovated and perfectly located.) It’s more than an Adirondacks vibe up here: You’re in the midst of the 6.1-million acre Adirondack Park, roughly continuous with the area of the Adirondack Mountains. And it’s heaven.
WCAX
Burlington man arrested following police standoff
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Burlington man is in custody following a violent standoff that closed down North Avenue for nearly five hours Monday night. Police say they arrested Vincent Ford, 26, for assault, arson, and resisting arrest after he reportedly threatened to kill his roommate. They say he then barricaded himself in the house and police deployed their emergency response unit. They say Ford -- who was highly intoxicated and is known to police because of prior incidents -- armed himself with two knives and a hammer and set fire to the curtains. He fled the house after midnight, jumping from the roof. Police deployed a beanbag shotgun after he resisted arrest.
wwnytv.com
Police: Norfolk man arrested after fight over household chores
TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A fight over household chores ended with the arrest of a 36-year-old Norfolk man. That’s according to state police, who were called to a home on State Highway 56 in the town of Norfolk Sunday evening. Troopers charged Charlie S. Sipos with...
Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line
The project will help increase the state’s capacity for transmitting renewable energy throughout New England once it’s produced here and in Quebec, officials say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line.
WCAX
Making handmade ornaments out of cut glass for the holidays
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many Vermonters are decorating their Christmas trees with ornaments new and old, some took the time to make some for their loved ones. Davis Studio in South Burlington hosted one of its glass ornament-making classes over the weekend. Their mission is to enrich life...
mychamplainvalley.com
Officials celebrate opening of affordable housing units in Plattsburgh
Officials in Plattsburgh are attempting to address the housing crisis that continues to affect people all over the country, and the Northwoods housing development is finally complete after several years in the making. “I am absolutely thrilled the Northwoods project has finally reached the stage of completion, it addresses one...
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited for negligent operation in Winooski
WINOOSKI — A 40-year-old man from Colchester was cited in Winooski early this morning. Police initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling 90 miles-per-hour in a clearly posted 55 miles-per-hour zone. The incident took place at around 2:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Thomas...
