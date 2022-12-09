Read full article on original website
BET
Black Louisiana Voters 'Embarrassed’ By State’s Failure To Pass Anti-Slavery Amendment
Louisiana voters failed to pass a constitutional amendment during the November election that would have eliminated slavery and forced indentured servitude in the state—leaving many Black voters confused and embarrassed. According to an NBC News report, many voters—including some Black voters—voted against the amendment because it lacked clarity....
KTBS
People Are Leaving Louisiana in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
Flee Louisiana as Soon as Practical
A recent analysis reveals that Louisiana is the worst state to live in.
State Supreme Court upholds ruling on detention ponds
The Supreme Court of the State of Louisiana informed the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) that the writ application regarding the Lake Farm Road Detention Ponds has been denied.
NOLA.com
Louisiana expected to see major new flood protection projects in federal bill
A major bill set for passage by Congress is expected to eventually result in billions of dollars in flood risk reduction projects in Louisiana as well as trigger a review of whether New Orleans area levees should be further strengthened to protect against so-called 200-year storms. The projects are part...
This Is The Weirdest Home In Louisiana
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in Louisiana.
Why Is the Mississippi River Drying Up?
"This drought affects all sectors of society," Mississippi River expert Alexander Loucopoulos told Newsweek.
What States are People from Louisiana Moving to the Most?
If you were going to move away to another state from your home here in Louisiana what state do you think you'd likely move be moving to? That's a question the website Stacker.com asked and they discovered that when people do leave Louisiana, they usually don't move too far. The...
Sen. John Kennedy mulls Louisiana governor's race, releases poll showing him as favorite
LAFAYETTE, La. – Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said Monday he is giving "serious consideration" to entering the 2023 Louisiana governor's race and released a poll showing him far ahead of a potentially crowded GOP field. Kennedy's announcement comes less than a week after he won reelection to a...
iheart.com
At Least 2 People Dead As Tornadoes Rip Through Southern States
At least two people died after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through the South, damaging buildings and homes in at least three states. According to CNN, a tornado that hit Wednesday (November 30) morning near Alabama’s capital killed two people and injured at least one other. “Thanks to the...
Florida Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, America’s first Gen Z Congressman, can’t find an apartment in Washington
Maxwell Alejandro Frost had a rent application rejected weeks ahead of being sworn in.
freightwaves.com
Louisiana staged truck accident case back in court; 2 more plead guilty
Remember the Louisiana staged accident scam and investigation? It’s kicking into gear again. After months of no news regarding indictments, guilty pleas or sentencings, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced this week two recent guilty pleas. But neither were for what is still expected to...
Louisiana Supreme Court Denies to Hear Case Involving Lafayette Drainage Project, Upholds Lower Court Ruling for LCG
There have been many battles lately involving drainage issues in Lafayette. Court battles, more specifically. Judge Valerie Gotch-Garrett ruled against them earlier this year and said LCG's taking of the Bendel Family's property "was made arbitrarily, capriciously, or in bad faith." This involves 372 acres of land on Homewood Drive owned by Bendel Partnership that is on the Vermilion River at its confluence with Coulee Ile Des Cannes, as pointed out by Claire Taylor of The Advocate..
Data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
The massive Keystone Pipeline has been shut down after oil was found to be leaking into a Kansas creek.
Falling Mississippi River Waters Reveal Rare Ancient Lion Remains
The more the Mississippi River waters fall due to drought, the more we're learning about the past. The most recent discovery in the river is a rare lion that once roamed America thousands of years ago. I first saw this shared in a short video by The Weather Channel showing...
Loyola Maroon
Former inmate raises awareness for those affected by Louisiana’s Non-Unanimous Convictions
Landon Marshall was serving a life sentence until 2020, when the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled non-unanimous juries are unconstitutional. He spent 28 years in the Louisiana State Penitentiary. The court recently ruled that the ban is not retroactive, meaning people like Marshall will never get a retrial and a chance...
iheart.com
Federal Funding Headed for Louisiana Coastal Restoration Projects
Federal grants totaling nearly $9 million are among nearly 90 grants announced by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and NOAA to protect communities from climate change. The $8.8 million will be bumped to $9.3 million in Louisiana, thanks to matching money from local sponsors. Federal officials say the grants...
U.S. seeks to appoint manager of water supply in Jackson, Mississippi
Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has reached an agreement with the state of Mississippi and the city of Jackson to appoint an interim third-party manager to stabilize the city's drinking water supply after a catastrophic failure over the summer.
Demands of Brett Favre Changed in the Mississippi Welfare Lawsuit
Here is the latest development in the Brett Favre Mississippi welfare scandal.
