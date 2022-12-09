Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction
The company has not revealed how many people in Vermont are losing their jobs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction.
newyorkalmanack.com
Adirondack Advocates, Officials, Seek Reuse of State Prison
The leaders said there were several possible options that would bring new life to the structure. Reuse would help a small Adirondack community recover from the job losses and lost business opportunities associated with the closure of a state institution, they said. They also pointed to several recent state initiatives that would benefit from an additional state building in the Adirondacks, from which to offer training and housing.
Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line
The project will help increase the state’s capacity for transmitting renewable energy throughout New England once it’s produced here and in Quebec, officials say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh holds ribbon cutting for the Northwoods $24 million housing development
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Tuesday, state and local officials celebrated the completion ofNorthwoods, a $24 million housing development in Plattsburgh. The development consists of 80 affordable homes, half of those will include mental health support services through the New York State Department of Mental Health. State senator Dan Stec...
WCAX
More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh
Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in their Bethel home Tuesday morning. A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle. Heavy police presence in Burlington ends with arrest. Updated:...
mynbc5.com
Just 2 weeks before Christmas, Vermont organizations help those in need
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Staci Grove has folded little origami paper cranes for HIV and Aids awareness, breast cancer, and now this year, shoppers can find an origami crane tree that she spent over 40 hours building in the University Mall “Celebration of Trees” fundraiser for ANew Place.
With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
VTDigger
And now, Coventry is the dumping ground for PFAS
Upon reading how Saint-Gobain is being required by Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation to clean up the accumulated PFAS in two of its factories in Bennington, the reader must ask "Where will these toxic forever chemicals go?" Your reporter quotes DEC's Spiese as saying one goal is to ensure the...
The Valley Reporter
First house under construction at Waitsfield Ten
The first of what will be eight houses built in a 10-acre subdivision in Waitsfield is under construction. The subdivision is accessed from Route 100 via Folsom Brook Road which the project shares with River House Condominiums. The Waitsfield Ten is a subdivision developed by Mac and Bobbi Rood, Waitsfield....
PFOA waste from Bennington factory cleanup won’t go to Coventry landfill
The multinational company Saint-Gobain, responsible for cleaning up its defunct facility in North Bennington, said waste material would be brought to a landfill permitted to handle hazardous waste. The state’s lone landfill in Coventry is designated for non-hazardous waste. Read the story on VTDigger here: PFOA waste from Bennington factory cleanup won’t go to Coventry landfill.
whdh.com
Fire destroys Vermont dairy barn; 40 cows die
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a Grand Isle dairy barn and killed about 40 cows trapped inside, Vermont State Police said Tuesday. A neighbor spotted the flames coming from the north end of the barn Monday evening and called 911. He then went to the barn and tried to get some of the cows out, police said.
WCAX
40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say 40 cows were lost in a barn fire in Grand Isle on Tuesday, another 140 escaped the flames. The fire at the Bullis Brothers Farm on Griswold Road was called in just before 7 p.m. when a neighbor spotted flames coming from the dairy barn. After calling 911, neighbor Andrew Paradee rushed to the barn to help the trapped cows escape.
vermontbiz.com
New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
mynbc5.com
"This isn't going to make us quit;" Outpour of support following Grand Isle barn fire
GRAND ISLE, Vt. — A barn owned and operated by Savage View Farm and the Bullis Family, located off of Griswold Road, is a total loss. Flames brought its tin roof down, causing the entire barn to collapse. It was a neighbor who noticed the fire around 6 p.m....
mynbc5.com
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
suncommunitynews.com
Bomb threat prompts lockdown at CVPH
Facility reopens after law enforcement investigation. PLATTSBURGH | A bomb threat early Sunday morning resulted in a four-hour lockdown of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH). After receiving the phone call shortly before 8 a.m., CVPH officials immediately called in New York State...
WCAX
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
montpelierbridge.org
Cabot Man Dies in East Montpelier Crash
A Cabot man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14 in East Montpelier last week, per a State Police press release. The driver of the 2014 Nissan Rogue, 33-year-old Kyle Hartman of Cabot, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the release, Vermont State Police found...
WCAX
Morristown cracks down on short-term rentals to fight housing crisis
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown is the latest Vermont community to tackle the housing crisis by cracking down on short-term rentals. The housing crisis in Lamoille County is no secret to residents or officials. “Housing in Morrisville is incredibly scarce. It’s been that way for a handful of years now,”...
