WCAX

Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
WATERBURY, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Adirondack Advocates, Officials, Seek Reuse of State Prison

The leaders said there were several possible options that would bring new life to the structure. Reuse would help a small Adirondack community recover from the job losses and lost business opportunities associated with the closure of a state institution, they said. They also pointed to several recent state initiatives that would benefit from an additional state building in the Adirondacks, from which to offer training and housing.
MORIAH, NY
WCAX

More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh

Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in their Bethel home Tuesday morning. A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle. Heavy police presence in Burlington ends with arrest. Updated:...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
VTDigger

And now, Coventry is the dumping ground for PFAS

Upon reading how Saint-Gobain is being required by Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation to clean up the accumulated PFAS in two of its factories in Bennington, the reader must ask "Where will these toxic forever chemicals go?" Your reporter quotes DEC's Spiese as saying one goal is to ensure the...
COVENTRY, VT
The Valley Reporter

First house under construction at Waitsfield Ten

The first of what will be eight houses built in a 10-acre subdivision in Waitsfield is under construction. The subdivision is accessed from Route 100 via Folsom Brook Road which the project shares with River House Condominiums. The Waitsfield Ten is a subdivision developed by Mac and Bobbi Rood, Waitsfield....
WAITSFIELD, VT
VTDigger

PFOA waste from Bennington factory cleanup won’t go to Coventry landfill

The multinational company Saint-Gobain, responsible for cleaning up its defunct facility in North Bennington, said waste material would be brought to a landfill permitted to handle hazardous waste. The state’s lone landfill in Coventry is designated for non-hazardous waste. Read the story on VTDigger here: PFOA waste from Bennington factory cleanup won’t go to Coventry landfill.
BENNINGTON, VT
whdh.com

Fire destroys Vermont dairy barn; 40 cows die

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a Grand Isle dairy barn and killed about 40 cows trapped inside, Vermont State Police said Tuesday. A neighbor spotted the flames coming from the north end of the barn Monday evening and called 911. He then went to the barn and tried to get some of the cows out, police said.
GRAND ISLE, VT
WCAX

40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say 40 cows were lost in a barn fire in Grand Isle on Tuesday, another 140 escaped the flames. The fire at the Bullis Brothers Farm on Griswold Road was called in just before 7 p.m. when a neighbor spotted flames coming from the dairy barn. After calling 911, neighbor Andrew Paradee rushed to the barn to help the trapped cows escape.
GRAND ISLE, VT
vermontbiz.com

New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
VERMONT STATE
suncommunitynews.com

Bomb threat prompts lockdown at CVPH

Facility reopens after law enforcement investigation. PLATTSBURGH | A bomb threat early Sunday morning resulted in a four-hour lockdown of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH). After receiving the phone call shortly before 8 a.m., CVPH officials immediately called in New York State...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

How much of what we recycle gets recycled?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
BURLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Cabot Man Dies in East Montpelier Crash

A Cabot man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14 in East Montpelier last week, per a State Police press release. The driver of the 2014 Nissan Rogue, 33-year-old Kyle Hartman of Cabot, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the release, Vermont State Police found...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Morristown cracks down on short-term rentals to fight housing crisis

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown is the latest Vermont community to tackle the housing crisis by cracking down on short-term rentals. The housing crisis in Lamoille County is no secret to residents or officials. “Housing in Morrisville is incredibly scarce. It’s been that way for a handful of years now,”...
MORRISTOWN, VT

