What is West Virginia House Bill 2365?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia House Bill (HB) 2365, which relates to people being accessories to crimes, did not complete the legislative process during the 2022 legislative season. The death of Mercer County teen Kierra Jackson has brought House Bill (HB) 2365 back into attention, but what exactly would it have done? To understand what HB 2365 […]
Eight more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were announced Monday in West Virginia as active virus cases fell slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release as the state’s pandemic death total increased to 7,646:. a 61-year-old woman...
Gov. Justice | WVDHHR Cabinet Secretary retiring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch is retiring at the end of the year, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday. Dr. Jeffrey Coben will step in as interim secretary, the Republican governor announced. Coben is West Virginia University’s associate vice...
Same-sex marriage, suspension in schools and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Respect for Marriage Act, the Direct Care Taskforce, candidates for West Virginia governor and suspension in schools. In Segment One, we talk to Republican Candidate for West Virginia Governor Chris Miller. Segment Two brings in Andrew Schneider with […]
Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday

Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax.  WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
Officials certify general election numbers for four amendments

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office has certified county and state results for each of the four proposed Constitutional Amendments that appeared on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. All four proposed amendments failed to pass by varying margins. The following numbers are what...
Biden admin awards more than $5.7M to West Virginia in 'Internet for All' grants

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that West Virginia received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. West Virginia is receiving $5,728,065.00 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
Top Stories of the Week in Southern West Virginia | 12/5/22-12/11/22

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Just in case you missed anything this week, take a look at our top stories from this week!. list will be published every Sunday and will include a small intro to each story, as well as a link to each original story! Depending on how the week goes, this list could include anywhere from three stories to ten!
Rise In Missing People In WV

Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer …. Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer beater. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather …. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather at local brewery. WV Paranormal Investigators. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co. Beer. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co....
W.Va. lawmakers look to incentivize jury duty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was perhaps the biggest trial in years for Kanawha County -- a police officer killed, the alleged gunman charged with murder. Both sides were prepared for trial March 28, 2022, and then everything stopped. “This trial can not go forward today as a jury trial...
