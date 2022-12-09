Read full article on original website
Related
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After wrapping up a huge North American tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their jaunt with a string of U.S. dates. Alice Cooper will support the dates (original support acts Joan Jett and Poison have bowed out). Check out the dates below. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott...
Motley Crue and Def Leppard add American dates to their 2023 World Tour
With The Stadium Tour newly acknowledged as the eighth biggest tour of 2022, Motley Crue and Def Leppard announce a new batch of US shows for 2023
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
Classic Rock writers name Def Leppard's Diamond Star Halos album of the year
Def Leppard's return-to-form Diamond Star Halos has been voted the album of the year in Classic Rock magazine's annual end-of-year writer's poll
Vinnie Paul Estate Has a Message for Fans Ahead of Pantera Celebration Shows
On Wednesday (Nov. 30), the estate of the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott issued a new statement ahead of the reformed Pantera's upcoming celebration shows, which kick off on Friday (Dec. 2) at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico and continue with North American gigs through 2024.
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups team up for 2023 tour: See the dates
British rockers Bush have finalized their plans to hit the road in 2023, taking along their friends Candlebox, Silversun Pickups, and Alice In Chains founding guitarist Jerry Cantrell on a number of dates as openers.
Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup
Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
Vinnie Paul’s estate shoots down Pantera “reunion”, call it a “celebration” instead
“There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie or Dime,” say estate of late drummer Vinnie Paul in a statement
Charlie Benante Comments on His First Show Playing Drums for Pantera
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante marveled that he "went to some other place" when he took the stage for the first time as the drummer of Pantera at Mexico's Heaven & Hell Metal Fest last Friday (Dec. 2). That's how he put it in his first public remarks since that show.
Skid Row + Buckcherry Partner for 2023 ‘The Gang’s All Here’ Co-Headline Tour
If you're looking for a rocking good time in 2023, look no further than Skid Row and Buckcherry who are teaming up for "The Gang's All Here" 2023 U.S. tour next spring. The two veteran bands are looking forward to a killer tour to kick off their 2023 activity. Skid Row have seen a significant uptick over the past year with the band releasing The Gang's All Here album with new vocalist Erik Gronwall. The album debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart earlier this year.
The Who Release First Handful of 2023 Tour Dates
Following up their The Who Hits Back! Tour of Canada and the U.S. in 2022, The Who has added on a small number of dates in Europe in 2023. Marking the first time the band has played in Europe in seven years, the initial three dates include shows in Spain, France, and Germany and kick off in June. Additional shows, including a full series of shows in the UK, will be added at a later date.
northernnewsnow.com
Aerosmith cancels remaining 2022 Las Vegas residency shows over Steven Tyler’s health
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Aerosmith announced Thursday that they were canceling their final two shows of the year in Las Vegas because of concerns over singer Steven Tyler’s health. In a social media post, the group said: “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out.”...
