Distractify

Is Steven Tyler OK? Aerosmith Cancels Tour Due to His Health

Content warning: This article addresses substance abuse. There’s no doubt that Aerosmith is one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Formed in 1970, the band is still performing over five decades later. But as of late, lead vocalist Steven Tyler, 74, hasn’t been doing so well. On Dec. 8, 2022, the band announced that it would be canceling the remainder of its 2022 Las Vegas residency due to orders from Steven's doctor.
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson fans are freaking out over her latest Lady Gaga cover

Kelly Clarkson has done it again. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Clarkson sang an outstanding cover of "Stupid Love" by Lady Gaga on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after she performed "Poker Face" in a previous episode and "Shallow" while on tour. While covering "Stupid Love," Clarkson moved around a little bit...
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency

After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
CMT

Carrie Underwood Announces Return Of Her Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood wrapped the first leg of her “Denim and Rhinestones” Tour before Thanksgiving and now she’s revealed she’s headed back to continue her residency in Las Vegas after she completes the tour next year. Underwood launched her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World...
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
iheart.com

LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest

LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
