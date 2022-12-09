Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
‘Finding Christmas’ coming to the Beau Rivage in Biloxi
‘Finding Christmas’ opens at the Beau Rivage this coming Thursday. Today, News 25’s Meggan Gray takes us behind the scenes as she gets ready to take the stage. Meggan will be on stage for the December 19th performance. The show runs until December 26th. For ticket information go...
WLOX
Happening Dec. 16-17th: Biloxi Little Theater presents "What the Elf?"
Groundbreaking for the project happened in August, so there’s already been significant progress made. Jacolbi Rivers has an update on their condition. We have asked the Mississippi State Department of Health for a timetable on test results but haven't gotten an answer yet. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast.
WLOX
LIVE: Harbor Lights Winter Festival in Gulfport
Christmas is only 12 days away, so now is the time to complete all of your online holiday shopping. Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory. The company contracted for the job is Gulf Breeze. Businesses impacted by water boil notice. Updated: 6...
ourmshome.com
7 Fun Outdoor Activities for the Holidays
It’s the holiday season, so you may be looking for activities to enjoy the magic of this time of year! Fortunately, it doesn’t get terribly cold in our state, which makes it a lot easier to indulge in some fun outdoor activities. In addition, these outdoor activities may become a yearly tradition for your family!
WLOX
Santa tours parts of Orange Grove ahead of Christmas holiday
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Fire Department are stepping in as some Santa’s helpers. Firefighters gave him a tour of Orange Grove from their big red truck. Santa will travel through different parts of the Orange Grove community ahead of Christmas. “This year, we’re going to expand it a...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Makin' Groceries in Downtown Biloxi
Groundbreaking for the project happened in August, so there’s already been significant progress made. Jacolbi Rivers has an update on their condition. We have asked the Mississippi State Department of Health for a timetable on test results but haven't gotten an answer yet. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Juveniles charged with burglary at Ocean Springs motorsports shop
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two juveniles have been charged with burglarizing an Ocean Springs motorsports dealership Monday night. According to police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report of an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on U.S. 90. Arriving on the scene, they found merchandise from the business in the parking lot. The front door showed obvious signs of damage.
WLOX
MGCCC receives RESTORE Act funds for health care training
Christmas is only 12 days away, so now is the time to complete all of your online holiday shopping. Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory. There have been visitors from all over the region like Texas, Louisiana, Alabama. Work continues on Old...
WLOX
Keesler aims to protect, stabilize Biloxi’s Back Bay shoreline
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base has secured funding for a new environmental project. Now backed with about $6.5 million in total from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Defense and Mississippi State University, Keesler plans to stabilize and protect 2.5 miles of Biloxi’s Back Bay shoreline.
WLOX
Movers and Shakers Club leaves no child behind, sends more than 400 toys home with kids
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More efforts are underway in Biloxi to make sure every child has a present under the Christmas Tree this year. More than 400 toys are ready to go home with boys and girls from Ward 2 in Biloxi. “Excitement, gratitude, joy, overwhelmed, all of those emotions...
WLOX
Biloxi residents waiting for an update on clean water
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi residents are still waiting for a sign of relief as the city entered its fourth straight day of being under a boil water notice. Six gallons. That’s how much water Devonna Hamilton boils per day. She said the cycle is turning into a what seems like a nightmare.
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
WLOX
Engineers at Stennis Space Center react to successful Artemis I mission
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday’s historic Orion recovery was a special moment for many, but it was a greater moment for those who prepared Artemis for the launch. “I made sure that the sensors were connected to the electronics that would record the sensors,” said Tristan Mooney.
WLOX
State tax credit helps local early learning programs in George County
Jacolbi Rivers has an update on their condition. Groundbreaking for the project happened in August, so there’s already been significant progress made. We have asked the Mississippi State Department of Health for a timetable on test results but haven't gotten an answer yet. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast.
WLOX
Boil water advisory continues in Biloxi
Groundbreaking for the project happened in August, so there’s already been significant progress made. Jacolbi Rivers has an update on their condition. Tonight, it will be humid and mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s. We are expecting an increase in cloud cover overnight, and we could see some patchy dense fog develop ahead of a powerful cold front. That powerful front will approach South Mississippi on Wednesday morning. While a few showers and storms are possible in the morning, our threat for severe weather will come in the afternoon. We will likely see widespread showers and storms along the front in the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds near 60 mph, a few tornadoes, and large hail. Heavy rainfall will be possible, and many of us will pick up 1-2″ of rain by the end of Wednesday. There is a flood watch for Pearl River and Hancock Counties. We have declared tomorrow an Alert Day due to the chance for severe storms. Once the front passes, it will turn much colder.
WLOX
Roadwork continues on Old Fort Bayou, may take longer than planned
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road project that has been in the works for about a year could take longer than planned. Crews are working to widen Old Fort Bayou Road near Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs. Before new lanes can be laid, things like utilities must...
WLOX
Businesses impacted by Biloxi boil water notice
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s boil water notice is causing area businesses to change how they operate. Even though there is no definite timeline for when clean water will become available, residents are still optimistic. Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s...
WLOX
LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School districts in South Mississippi are preparing for Wednesday’s inclement weather, keeping students’ safety as top priority. The following school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Dec. 14:. George County School District - 1 p.m. Hancock County School District - noon. Pearl River...
WLOX
Biloxi continues to test water after E. Coli bacteria found
Christmas is only 12 days away, so now is the time to complete all of your online holiday shopping. There have been visitors from all over the region like Texas, Louisiana, Alabama. Work continues on Old Fort Bayou Road. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The company contracted for the job...
Comments / 1