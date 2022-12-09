ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

‘Finding Christmas’ coming to the Beau Rivage in Biloxi

‘Finding Christmas’ opens at the Beau Rivage this coming Thursday. Today, News 25’s Meggan Gray takes us behind the scenes as she gets ready to take the stage. Meggan will be on stage for the December 19th performance. The show runs until December 26th. For ticket information go...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Happening Dec. 16-17th: Biloxi Little Theater presents "What the Elf?"

BILOXI, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Harbor Lights Winter Festival in Gulfport

Christmas is only 12 days away, so now is the time to complete all of your online holiday shopping. Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory. The company contracted for the job is Gulf Breeze. Businesses impacted by water boil notice. Updated: 6...
GULFPORT, MS
ourmshome.com

7 Fun Outdoor Activities for the Holidays

It’s the holiday season, so you may be looking for activities to enjoy the magic of this time of year! Fortunately, it doesn’t get terribly cold in our state, which makes it a lot easier to indulge in some fun outdoor activities. In addition, these outdoor activities may become a yearly tradition for your family!
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Santa tours parts of Orange Grove ahead of Christmas holiday

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Fire Department are stepping in as some Santa’s helpers. Firefighters gave him a tour of Orange Grove from their big red truck. Santa will travel through different parts of the Orange Grove community ahead of Christmas. “This year, we’re going to expand it a...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Makin' Groceries in Downtown Biloxi

BILOXI, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Juveniles charged with burglary at Ocean Springs motorsports shop

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two juveniles have been charged with burglarizing an Ocean Springs motorsports dealership Monday night. According to police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report of an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on U.S. 90. Arriving on the scene, they found merchandise from the business in the parking lot. The front door showed obvious signs of damage.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

MGCCC receives RESTORE Act funds for health care training

Christmas is only 12 days away, so now is the time to complete all of your online holiday shopping. Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory. There have been visitors from all over the region like Texas, Louisiana, Alabama. Work continues on Old...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Keesler aims to protect, stabilize Biloxi’s Back Bay shoreline

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base has secured funding for a new environmental project. Now backed with about $6.5 million in total from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Defense and Mississippi State University, Keesler plans to stabilize and protect 2.5 miles of Biloxi’s Back Bay shoreline.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Biloxi residents waiting for an update on clean water

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi residents are still waiting for a sign of relief as the city entered its fourth straight day of being under a boil water notice. Six gallons. That’s how much water Devonna Hamilton boils per day. She said the cycle is turning into a what seems like a nightmare.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Boil water advisory continues in Biloxi

Groundbreaking for the project happened in August, so there’s already been significant progress made. Jacolbi Rivers has an update on their condition. Tonight, it will be humid and mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s. We are expecting an increase in cloud cover overnight, and we could see some patchy dense fog develop ahead of a powerful cold front. That powerful front will approach South Mississippi on Wednesday morning. While a few showers and storms are possible in the morning, our threat for severe weather will come in the afternoon. We will likely see widespread showers and storms along the front in the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds near 60 mph, a few tornadoes, and large hail. Heavy rainfall will be possible, and many of us will pick up 1-2″ of rain by the end of Wednesday. There is a flood watch for Pearl River and Hancock Counties. We have declared tomorrow an Alert Day due to the chance for severe storms. Once the front passes, it will turn much colder.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Businesses impacted by Biloxi boil water notice

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s boil water notice is causing area businesses to change how they operate. Even though there is no definite timeline for when clean water will become available, residents are still optimistic. Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School districts in South Mississippi are preparing for Wednesday’s inclement weather, keeping students’ safety as top priority. The following school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Dec. 14:. George County School District - 1 p.m. Hancock County School District - noon. Pearl River...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Biloxi continues to test water after E. Coli bacteria found

BILOXI, MS

