Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Death of a Royal Philharmonic cellist
The Leicester Mercury records the passing of Nigel Pinkett, cellist for four decades in the Royal Philharmonic and BBC Concert orchestras. He has solo credits on numerous recordings. As a tennegaer he led the cello section in a celebrated orchestra (below) founded by his father Eric Pinkett. The family were close friends with the composer Michael Tippett.
Slipped Disc
NY group wins $75k Siemens prize
The Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation has given its two 2023 Ensemble Prizes to a vocal ensemble, Ekmeles, from New York and to the Salzburg-based New Art and Music Ensemble NAMES. Ekmeles is a surprise package, specialising in contemporary works. “I’ve always been interested in what it means to be...
Slipped Disc
A dazzling debut at a snowbound Wigmore Hall
On the coldest UK night for 12 years, the Wigmore Hall was four-fifths full for Leeds winner Alim Beisembayev’s London debut. That fact alone gives some indication of the buzz surrounding this Kazakh pianist, the more so since the room was packed with hardened music pros, curious to have live experience of this new kid on the block.
Slipped Disc
Twin Peaks composer dies
The death has been reported of Angelo Badalamenti, composer of choice for David Lynch films. He was 85. New Jersey born, he once wrote a song for Nina Simone. His film credits include The Comfort of Strangers (1990), Naked in New York (1993), A Very Long Engagement” (2004) and The Wicker Man (2006).
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: The Male Figure by a Figurative Maestro
I usually do not give testimonials for books because it inhibits my ability to review said books. But in the case of the recently published Hello World: The Body Speaks in the Drawings of Men by James McMullan (Pointed Leaf Press), I made an exception. Viewing a preview PDF, which is what most blurbsters receive, is never the same as holding the real book—especially a visual one. The other day when McMullan’s real thing appeared, it was indeed more impressive than the PDF, and calls for a longer disquisition than my blurb allowed.
Three Minutes: A Lengthening review – a profoundly moving memorial to Jewish lives cut short
Three minutes of home video, shot on 16mm film in 1938, give a glimpse of a small town in Poland and a Jewish community poised on the brink of the Holocaust. Bianca Stigter’s fascinating and profoundly moving film scrutinises each frame, repeating and looping the footage – prolonging the time we spend with these friendly, jostling strangers for as long as possible.
Slipped Disc
Salzburg puts on a Daniel Barenboim charity gala
The Salzburg Festival has put together an all-star charity gala in honour of the stricken Daniel Barenboim. Schedlued for May 29, 2023, it features Zubin Mehta with his Orchestra del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, alongside Martha Argerich, Cecilia Bartoli, Plácido Domingo, Lang Lang, Rolando Villazón and Sonya Yoncheva. The...
‘KPOP’ on Broadway Announces Closing Date After NYT Review Fiasco
KPOP, the bombastic musical celebrating Korean culture, made history when it opened on Broadway on Nov. 27, less than a fortnight ago. On Tuesday night, it was announced that it would be joining a markedly different historic pantheon—that of the shortest-running shows to ever play the Great White Way. KPOP will play its final Broadway performance on Dec. 11, bringing the show’s run to an end with just 17 regular shows, along with 44 previews. The musical’s rocky transition to Broadway after a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run was noted in an array of decidedly mixed reviews, including one—a New York...
Bernadette Mayer, Celebrated Poet Who Broke the Boundaries of Art-Making, Has Died at 77
Bernadette Mayer, a poet, publisher, and artist who wrote with a singular stream of consciousness, died on November 22 at the age of 77. Artforum first reported news of her death. Meyer’s prolific output challenged conventions, eschewing order for automatic expression and speaking bluntly on the experience of motherhood. She first gained critical acclaim for her durational experiment Memory, in which she paired one roll of film shot every day for a month in 1971 with voiceover narration. A central figure of the New York small-press community, she published a number of significant writers, earning praise because she had a keen eye...
Rijksmuseum Authenticates Three Vermeer Paintings Ahead of Blockbuster Exhibition in 2023
Ahead of its blockbuster survey of Johannes Vermeer, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has authenticated three paintings with contested attributions, expanding the Dutch artist’s small oeuvre. The three additions include Girl with a Flute, which made headlines in November when the Rijksmuseum reversed a decision by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC to strip its authentication. In October, the curator of the National Gallery of Art, Marjorie Wieseman, said it was likely produced by “an associate of Vermeer—not by the Dutch artist himself, as was previously believed.” The announcement followed a long scientific and artistic analysis. The team of curators,...
Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival
LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez. PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Lil Baby, Maluma, and more. The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho, Patrick...
Behind the History and Meaning of the Classic Nursery Rhyme, “Frère Jacques”
The classic French nursery rhyme “Frère Jacques,” which in English is sometimes known as “Brother John” or “Brother Jacques,” is one of those songs that, despite it being in a foreign language, is known by many in the United States for its pleasant tone and staccato rhythm.
Slipped Disc
Exclusive: Zurich cancels Alexander Nevski after choir protests
The Tonhalle Orchestra in Zurich has called off a January concert of Prokofiev’s Alexander Nevsky after protests from the choir that it was inappropriate in the current global situation. Not the whole choir. Just a third of the members, but these days it’s the minority that rules. Here’s...
Slipped Disc
The Met is forced to sell cut-price tickets through Lincoln Center
The Metropolitan Opera, its website wiped out for a fifth consecutive day by a massive cyber attack, has arrennged to sell tickets through the Lincoln Center box-office, some at deep discount. The current statement reads: ‘We are grateful to our friends at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts who have...
comicon.com
Crowdfunding Comics: ‘Salmonella Smorgasbord’ – A Collection Of Mark Stafford’s Comics, Art And More
Artist Mark Stafford is currently crowdfunding a collection of his shorter, hard-to-find works from the wonderful world of comics and beyond. A prolific, but I feel, under appreciated artist, Stafford’s unique art style that has adorned “comics, beer mats, posters, kitchen aprons” and more makes him, for me at least, on of the more interesting artists around. And now, you can grab a bit of the action by considering funding Salomonella Smorgasbord: A Collection of Crimes Against Cartooning at crowdfundr.com here.
yourclassical.org
The Knights play Bartok's Romanian Christmas Carols
Solo hornist and arranger Michael Atkinson was recently browsing YouTube and stumbled across some music he'd never heard before—Romanian Christmas Carols, piano music by Bela Bartok. He loved it so much that he arranged it for the orchestra he is part of, The Knights. And we get to hear it on today's show!
Master sculptor of chocolate makes mind boggling art pieces
Amaury Guichon looking through his chocolate telescopePhoto byAmaury Guichon. Amaury Guichon was born in Geneva, Switzerland on the year 1991but also grew up in the Haute-Savoie region of France. He began his career in culinary artistry at a very young age. In 2005 at the age of 14, he began his culinary training at the École Hôtelière Savoie Leman, a high esteemed for its prestige culinary academy. Through participating in local pastry competitions and working at the Wolfisberg bakery in Geneva he gained much experience and mastered his craft. After he earned his Advanced Pastry Skills diploma, he won the Regional Contest ‘Délices de la Méditerranée’ organized in 2012 by famous French Chef Yves Thuriès. After 14 years of of devoting his life to the pastry industry he opened his own pastry school in Vegas. The Pastry Academy is a strickedk 10 week program that covers all categories such as pastries, plated desserts, chocolates, ice-cream, Danish's, bread and candy. Starting from the beginners level to professional and more advanced level it will have everything you need to start a new career in the trade. It has also been used to host his Netflix series, "School of Chocolate" in 2021. Also in 2016, Guichon began to post his desserts and chocolate creations on social media. He has gained over 17 million followers on TikTok and over 10 million on Instagram. This gives many to not only witness the creation of something extraordinary formed by chocolate and scratch pieces but to be able to learn and gain understanding of the art through his videos.
Deeda Blair Debuts Her New Rizzoli Tome With a Luncheon at Christie’s
There was no mistaking Deeda Blair when she strode into Christie’s Auction House last Thursday afternoon. With her signature coiffe perfectly, well, coiffed, and donning a tweed skirt suit, she appeared the epitome of the sort of uptown glamour synonymous with her legacy as a bona fide swan. These days, her social calendar remains as demanding as ever as she continues to master the art of hosting, and on this particular afternoon, guests were treated to the debut of her new Rizzoli tome, Deeda Blair: Food, Flowers, and Fantasy, in which her hosting prowess shines.
Slipped Disc
Bayreuth recovers stolen icon
A book signed by Richard Wagner, removed 40 years ago from the The Richard Wagner Museum in Bayreuth, has been discreetly returned by the thief through an anonymous middleman. The stolen volume is ‘Friedrich der Große und die deutsche Literatur’ by Heinrich Pröhle, published in 1872 and signed by Wagner in 1876. Both dates are of immense significance to Bayreuth historians.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… The Christmas Tree Concert- Carnegie Hall
In 2017, Martha Argerich and Daniel Barenboim performed a festive programme for four-hands piano, featuring Liszt’s seldom-heard suite of Christmas-carol arrangements and two delightful French works: Bizet’s Jeux d’enfants and Ravel’s Ma mère l’Oye. These two great artists are both in their 80s and...
Comments / 0