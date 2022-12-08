ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

These 5 Small SUVs Lose the Most Value After 5 Years, Says iSeeCars

One of the best ways to save money when buying a small SUV is to pick one that retains its value. While nearly all vehicles lose value as they age and gain mileage, some small SUVs lose more value after five years than others in the segment.  The post These 5 Small SUVs Lose the Most Value After 5 Years, Says iSeeCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

The 9 Hottest Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000

You can buy a lot of SUV for less than $40,000. Read on to find out what these nine offer in one of the hottest SUV segments. The post The 9 Hottest Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update

Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
MotorBiscuit

Ranked: 5 Best Luxury Midsize SUVs for 2023

There are plenty of great luxury midsize SUVs on the market. Here are the best luxury midsize SUVs for 2023 ranked. The post Ranked: 5 Best Luxury Midsize SUVs for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

Porsche Has Managed To Stuff Another New Screen Into The 2024 Macan EV

New spy photos of the all-electric Porsche Macan have been captured by our intrepid spy photographers. In addition to giving us our best look yet at the high-performance crossover’s interior, they show an odd new feature that we haven’t seen before. Photos taken through an open window show...
fox56news.com

Williams F1 team parts ways with Jost Capito

The Williams Formula 1 team announced on Monday the departure of its CEO and Team Principal, Jost Capito. The motorsports veteran and brains behind Ford’s original Focus RS and F-150 Raptor only joined Williams at the end of 2020, having postponed retirement plans to join the squad following its sale to U.S. investment firm Dorilton Capital earlier that year.
MotorBiscuit

3 Fuel-Efficient Luxury SUVs Over $40,000

The most fuel-efficient luxury SUVs over $40,000 are the 2022 Lexus NX PHEV, the 2022 Lincoln Corsair, and the 2022 Lexus UX Hybrid. The post 3 Fuel-Efficient Luxury SUVs Over $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fox56news.com

$6,250 Squad solar EV coming to US—wherever 25 mph is enough

It will soon be possible to get a solar-charging EV in the U.S. for just $6,250—with a catch. The Squad Solar City Car is the product of Dutch firm Squad Mobility, which was founded in 2019. Unveiled last May, it uses sunlight to recharge its battery pack. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2024, and Squad recently confirmed that the vehicle will be coming to the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy